'Grey's Anatomy' drops bombshell as major doctor is fired ahead of Season 22 finale

Grey Sloan faces a shocking shake-up as a firing, a suspension, and a looming crisis leave key doctors’ futures hanging ahead of the Season 22 finale.

Tension is running high at Grey Sloan Memorial as ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ heads toward its Season 22 finale. In the April 30 episode, things took a turn when Dr. Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) made a call that caught many viewers off guard. Without much warning, Webber dismissed Dr. Benson Kwan (Harry Shum Jr.). The move came after Webber uncovered the truth behind a risky medical choice that had been kept under wraps. Kwan, a surgical resident still early in his career, had secretly administered an experimental treatment to a patient earlier in the season. The medicine, which had not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), was used in a desperate attempt to save a life. The situation became even more complicated because Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) stepped in to protect Kwan.

Harry Shum Jr. as Dr. Benson Kwan in the official character poster of 'Grey’s Anatomy' (Image Source: Instagram | @greysabc)

She claimed responsibility for the unauthorized procedure, telling hospital authorities that she was the one who broke protocol. For a while, it seemed like the hospital might never find out who was behind it. However, that version of events did not hold forever. By the end of the penultimate episode, Webber confronted Bailey with what he had learned. In a tense exchange, Webber revealed that the hospital’s review board had uncovered the truth. He said, “I know it was Kwan. You lied to me. You looked in my face and told me you did it. You’re benched from surgery until further notice.” Still, Bailey seemed to accept without much outward reaction. Instead, she urged him to show some leniency toward the young resident. Webber’s response was blunt and left little room for negotiation. He said, “That won’t be a problem. He’s fired.”

The fallout from that decision leaves Kwan’s future uncertain. While characters have come and gone over the years, the show has a history of bringing people back in unexpected ways. Whether Kwan’s story is truly over or just taking a break remains to be seen. For now, though, his journey at Grey Sloan appears to have hit a major roadblock. Moreover, Dr. Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) and Dr. Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) are also preparing to step away from the series. Their exits were confirmed earlier in March, with both actors noting that the decision was due to the story’s direction rather than any behind-the-scenes conflict. In the same April 30 episode, cracks began to show in Owen and Teddy’s relationship.

Owen learns that Teddy is considering a professional opportunity in Paris, leading to a heated argument. The episode closes on a cliffhanger, with Teddy listening to a voicemail from Owen when she suddenly hears the sound of a serious accident in the background. A bridge collapse and a car crash are implied, leaving the situation hanging in the balance. As the Season 22 finale approaches, fans are left with more questions than answers. Kwan’s sudden exit, Bailey’s suspension, and the uncertain future of Owen and Teddy all point to a finale that could reshape the hospital in a big way. The episode is set to air on May 7 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.