'Chicago Med' Season 12 Episode 3 sees Sharon return to familiar territory as tensions rise

Sharon comes clean to Charles about her plan against Miranda, and he vows to help her in Season 12 Episode 3

'Chicago Med' finally brings Sharon (S. Epatha Merkerson) back to Gaffney, but not in the way fans may expect. 'They Call Me Ms. Goodwin' follows Sharon's first day as a nurse in her second innings. As she enters the ED, the former Chief Administrator is surrounded by the staff, but she answers their questions without revealing anything that could get anyone into trouble. Miranda (Orlagh Cassidy) then enters the scene and confronts Sharon and Archer (Steven Weber) for finding a loophole in the deal. Due to this loophole, Miranda cannot fire Sharon as a nurse without cause, and she is clearly not happy. Sharon wants to uncover what's brewing in the hospital administration, but for now, she must handle the barrage of cases arriving in the ER as a newly appointed nurse.

A still of Sharon from 'Chicago Med' (Image Source: NBC | Photo by George Burns Jr)

Charles initially avoids Sharon, but later talks to her. He asks her if she can go back to being a nurse. Sharon keeps him in the dark about everything, which angers him, and he walks off. Sharon tends to a patient named Lam Ka Fai (Clem Cheung) and meets Dr. Wu (An-Li Bogan). Archer is immediately put off by the way Dr. Wu talks to Sharon. Just then, several victims of a car crash arrive at the hospital. The nurse steps in to handle a conflict between Gail (Dot-Marie Jones) and Mr. Driscoll's wife. Sharon calms Mrs. Driscoll down, but is later reprimanded by Wu for stepping in. Wu also criticizes her for suggesting a treatment plan to Gail without consulting her.

A still of Charles and Frost from 'Chicago Med' (Image Source: NBC | Photo by George Burns Jr)

Sharon doesn't back down and goes to Archer. She discusses Wu's patient and also suggests some tests. Gail later catches up with Sharon and asks her about Mr. Driscoll, the person she hit. Sharon sadly informs her that the victim is brain dead. This breaks Gail, but Sharon doesn't stop fighting for her. It is revealed that she has asked Archer to move Gail up the list for a lung donation. Sharon assists Wu and Archer when Gail begins crashing. During the proceedings, Archer takes Sharon's side, which further irritates Wu.

Sharon is elated that they have found healthy lungs for Gail. But before the operation can commence, it is revealed that the lungs belong to the brain-dead victim. The victim's wife protests, but to no avail. Ultimately, Gail refuses the transplant. She apologizes to Sharon, and in turn the nurse urges her to forgive herself. The police also verify that the 'accident' wasn't intentional. However, Gail cannot get over it because she knows she shouldn't have been driving that day.

A still of Wu from 'Chicago Med' (Image Source: NBC | Photo by George Burns Jr)

Tensions continue in the ED, as Archer again defends Sharon to Wu. But Sharon steps in and takes Wu's side. Sharon tells Archer she wants to be treated like every nurse on the floor, and only Wu is doing that. Sharon also comes clean to Charles (Oliver Platt) about her plan against Miranda, and he vows to help her. Miranda, though, doesn't back down and tells Archer that while the loophole prevents her from firing Sharon, she can control who runs the ED. She gives Archer some time off, and Sharon is left without one of her biggest allies. To find out who wins this war between Sharon and Miranda, tune in every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.