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‘Chicago Med’ Season 12 premiere finally reveals who leaked Theo’s files and it’s not Sharon Goodwin

The Season 12 premiere clears up the mystery surrounding Theo’s leaked medical files while leaving Sharon Goodwin’s future at Gaffney uncertain
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
A still of Sharon from 'Chicago Med' (Cover Image Source: NBC)
A still of Sharon from 'Chicago Med' (Cover Image Source: NBC)

'Chicago Med' is back for Season 12, and things seem very different. Sharon (S. Epatha Merkerson) is no longer working as the head of Gaffney and has been temporarily replaced by Mallory Sloan (Rebecca Breeds). However, if things go according to Miranda’s plans, the change could become permanent. Sharon is accused of leaking Theo’s (Manish Dayal) medical files and is facing a possible trial. Theo was competing for Dr. Charles’ (Oliver Platt) job, and many fans believed that the former critical nurse leaked the files for the sake of her best friend. However, Sharon refuses to discuss the matter, leaving both fans and Charles in the dark. The Season 12 premiere finally reveals who leaked the files, and it wasn’t who fans expected.

A still of Doris from 'Chicago Med'
A still of Doris from 'Chicago Med' (Image Source: NBC)

In 'Shots Fired,' Sharon is offered a deal to skip the trial. However, this move would force her to step down from her position at the facility. She is currently on a voluntary leave of absence due to the HIPAA crisis. Things get messy between Sharon and Miranda (Orlagh Cassidy) when the former confronts the latter about targeting her. Sharon boldly asks if Miranda wants her gone so badly because of her age, or because she is Black. Miranda refuses to answer. In the end, Doris (Lorena Diaz) confesses to being the one behind the leak. She admits this to Sharon while pleading with her not to take the deal. However, her motives for leaking the files remain unclear. Elsewhere, Hannah (Jessy Schram) also makes a major decision about her career. After being pulled into a case, she decides to come back to the hospital and cut her maternity leave short. On the personal front, though, things remain a bit uncertain. Her relationship with Dean Archer (Steven Weber) is still up in the air, leaving fans wondering what’s next for the pair.

A still of Ripley from 'Chicago Med'
A still of Ripley from 'Chicago Med' (Image Source: NBC | Photo by George Burns Jr)

Dr. Caitlin Lenox (Sarah Ramos) and Ripley (Luke Mitchell) are still going strong. They are currently in a long-distance relationship, as Lenox works on a Prion drug trial in Zurich. Ripley also has a close call when he narrowly avoids being hit by a speeding car driven by the wedding shooter. The car crashes into the waiting room, killing one of Ripley’s new friends. During the episode, the Gaffney staff is heavily involved in treating victims of the mass shooting. The intense case puts the already-strained hospital under more stress. The premiere ends with a moment of silence for all the victims. 'Chicago Med' airs new episodes every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

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