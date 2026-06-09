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‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 Episode 1 takes dramatic turn as Nathan Gallagher fears being fired

The episode took a serious turn when Captain Sandy Yawn hit the dock, causing Akira One some damage
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 Episode 1 featuring Nathan Gallagher (Cover Image Source: Bravo)
A still from ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 Episode 1 featuring Nathan Gallagher (Cover Image Source: Bravo)

‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 Episode 1 began with Nathan and Gael navigating life in their newly rented place. Nathan opened up about how the two decided to give each other another chance after last season. The two went on holiday together, and later found out that Gael was pregnant. The couple now has a son, Kayden, whom Nathan “absolutely adores.” In a confessional, Nathan shared, “We’ve found a place seven minutes from the marina. I want to see them whenever I can.” Episode 1 of the new season also saw Captain Sandy Yawn and Aesha Scott arriving on Akira One. Along with Nathan, another cast member, Joe, was also set to return alongside new crew members, including Chef Joy Lefaucheur, three stews, Kayley Smith, Gen Lillie, and Kat Johnston, and two deckhands, Luke Brumer and Cooper Dawson.  

A still from ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 Episode 1 featuring Aesha and Captain Sandy (Image Source: @Bravo)
A still from ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 Episode 1 featuring Aesha and Captain Sandy (Image Source: Bravo)

Soon, Joe arrived on board, and everyone welcomed him. In a confessional, he noted that since the last season ended, he has been “laser focused” on his career. “I’ve been a captain on an 18-meter,” he shared, among other things. Captain Sandy asked him what had happened between him and Nathan, and Joe responded, “I’m about to find out.” The two met on the sun deck, but Nathan asked him to get ready and said they could have their personal chats later. Aesha assigned the stews their tasks while Chef Joy worked in the kitchen, getting everything ready before the first charter. 

A still from ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 Episode 1 featuring Captain Sandy (Image Source: @Bravo)
A still from ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 Episode 1 featuring Captain Sandy (Image Source: Bravo)

Soon, the Akira One crew welcomed their first set of guests. Aesha took them all on a quick yacht tour while the rest of the crew changed into their deck uniforms. As the guests settled in, the crew began their duties. Chef Joy, in a confessional, talked about waiting to showcase her culinary skills. However, she was disappointed with the guests' preferences. “I’m in my Picasso era; I want to impress the world,” she noted. Later, when Nathan radioed Joe, he responded, saying he already had his hands full. “Respectfully, this is an organizational issue. Like, we haven’t got an order,” said Joe. Nathan was not happy with Joe’s behavior, and in a confessional, he said, “I know things are a little different between us now. But this is worse. I’m gonna have to have a conversation.”  

Stills from ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 Episode 1 featuring Captain Sandy and Nathan Gallagher (Image Source: @Bravo)
A still from ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 Episode 1 featuring Captain Sandy and Nathan Gallagher (Image Source: Bravo)

The episode took a serious turn when a crash was heard after the Captain hit the dock. She was seen repeatedly asking Nathan for directions, but his words were muffled. He blamed himself for the collision and feared he would be fired. "I cannot believe what just happened," the Captain said. She added, "If there’s structural damage, our charter season’s over before it got started." Nathan then got emotional and confessed to her that he didn't know what had happened. "I feel like crying," he said. The episode ended with Joe opening up about what he was looking forward to this season. "My number one goal this season is to prove to Captain Sandy that I’m ready to take the next step in my career. I want to be a head bosun one day. And then Captain after that." Later in the episode, Nathan FaceTimed Gael and talked about Joe. He noted that he didn’t trust him, and she responded by saying that he always had an "ulterior motive.” As a result, Nathan decided to choose Luke to be the lead deckhand. He added that his decision would annoy Joe, but he didn’t care.

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