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‘Ted Lasso’ Season 4 episode 5 drops a subtle Easter egg tied to familiar AFC Richmond character

Ted’s response to Alice’s behavior points to a past mistake and raises another question about AFC Richmond.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
L-R: Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt), Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) and Alice Chilton (Tanya Reynolds) in 'Ted Lasso' Season 4 (Image Source: Apple TV)
L-R: Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt), Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) and Alice Chilton (Tanya Reynolds) in 'Ted Lasso' Season 4 (Image Source: Apple TV)

Apple TV’s 'Ted Lasso' is halfway through Season 4, and episode 5 shows Ted making a coaching decision that does not follow his usual wait-and-see approach. After Alice Chilton directs her frustration at AFC Richmond’s women’s team, Ted suspends the assistant coach for one match. His explanation also points back to an earlier conflict at Richmond, though neither the character involved nor the connection is stated outright.

The scene is a reference to Nate Shelley, who last appeared in Season 3 working under Roy Kent on AFC Richmond’s men’s team. Ted tells Alice, “I had the privilege of working with another coach who had your fire.” He says he failed to notice what was happening before that coach had “been burned to a crisp,” so he is taking a different approach. The wording connects Alice’s behavior to warning signs Ted saw but did not act on as Nate grew resentful and eventually left Richmond.

Nick Mohammed as Nate Shelley in 'Ted Lasso' (Apple TV+)
Nick Mohammed as Nate Shelley in 'Ted Lasso' (Apple TV+)

Episode 5 charts how Alice’s conduct gets worse over the course of the week. She is unsettled when the players take an interest in Ted’s personal life, and then orders the whole team to run 15 laps after Gemma defends a struggling teammate. During Richmond’s match against Chelsea, Alice calls the players “pathetic” and “embarrassing.” Ted then suspends her, leaving her out of the final game before the Christmas break.

In a TVLine interview, executive producer Brendan Hunt said Ted’s past experience changed how he views responsibility. According to Hunt, Ted blames himself for missing the signs and now understands that leaders cannot always wait for someone to recognize their own conduct.

“A line does have to be drawn. You can't just turn a blind eye and trust that maturity will kick in at some point. There needs to be, when appropriate, a demonstration of the limits of what will be tolerated,” Hunt said. The suspension is therefore not only a response to Alice’s behavior. It shows Ted applying a lesson from the conflict with Nate before the situation reaches the same point.

Tanya Reynolds as assistant coach Alice Chilton in 'Ted Lasso' Season 4 (Image Source: Apple TV)
Tanya Reynolds as assistant coach Alice Chilton in 'Ted Lasso' Season 4 (Image Source: Apple TV)

The callback also draws attention to Nate’s absence. Season 3 ended with Nate back at Richmond, serving as one of Roy’s assistant coaches on the men’s team. Yet he has not appeared or been named in the first five episodes of Season 4, even though the story has returned to AFC Richmond.

Hunt did not explain the reason for his absence but told TVLine, “I think it’s possible that you’ll find out what happened to Nate before the season’s end.” That leaves the question open as the second half of the season approaches.

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