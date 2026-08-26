‘Ted Lasso’ Season 4 episode 4 ending explained: What does Zelda want from Richmond?

Zelda’s response to Richmond’s arrest gives Rebecca fresh reason to question the investor’s interest in the women’s team.

‘Ted Lasso’ Season 4 episode 4 introduces Zelda Southport just as AFC Richmond’s women’s team begins finding some stability on the pitch. Played by Tracey Ullman, Zelda presents herself as an investor who wants women’s football to receive more attention and financial support.

Keeley Jones quickly sees what her connections could do for the club, but Rebecca Welton remains wary of accepting her help. The episode’s final sequence gives Rebecca another reason to distrust Zelda, while giving Keeley another reason to see her as a valuable ally. The tension begins at the Women’s Football Business Summit, where Zelda criticizes businessmen who invest in women’s teams mainly to improve their public image.

She argues that those investors are more interested in appearing supportive than in following the sport or helping it grow. Keeley sees an opportunity for Richmond, while Rebecca remains cautious and decides to investigate Zelda before allowing her influence to grow around the club.

Annelise Heywood, Elizabeth Falola, Aisling Sharkey, Gabrielle Dieujuste, and Faye Marsay in "Ted Lasso" (Image source: AppleTV)

Rebecca learns that Zelda was previously arrested for threatening a club owner. She also discovers that Zelda changed her name, adding another unanswered question about her past. Neither detail proves that Zelda intends to harm Richmond, but they show that her public image does not tell the full story. Rebecca has dealt with powerful people who use soccer clubs for their own purposes, so she wants to understand what Zelda expects in return before accepting her support.

Meanwhile, Ted Lasso’s attempt to bring his divided players together sends the team to a trivia night at Mae’s pub. The attackers, midfielders, and defenders have formed separate groups, forcing Ted to turn the evening into a team-building exercise.

His plan takes an unexpected turn when several men insult the players and women’s football. A confrontation escalates into a fight, resulting in the Richmond squad, Ted, and Coach Beard being arrested.

Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham in 'Ted Lasso (Image source: Apple TV)

Zelda uses her connections to secure the Richmond group's release without bail; the ending suggests that helping them was only part of Zelda’s plan. Shortly after securing their release, she leaks news of the arrest to the media.

Her decision transforms what could have remained a private legal problem into a public story involving a women’s team standing up to men who mocked the sport. Zelda appears to believe that the attention will benefit Richmond and draw more people toward the Lady Greyhounds.

Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein, and Brendan Hunt in 'Ted Lasso' (YouTube/AppleTV+)

The episode therefore suggests that Zelda wants to use Richmond as a platform to promote women’s football while positioning herself as a key figure in that growth. She does not appear interested in protecting the club from controversy if that controversy can generate publicity.

Her intervention gets the players out of jail while allowing her to control how the incident is presented to the public. However, episode 4 does not confirm whether her interest is limited to expanding the women’s game or whether she eventually wants influence over Richmond itself.

Juno Temple and Brett Goldstein in 'Ted Lasso' (Image source: Apple TV)

Keeley focuses on what Zelda’s money and connections could provide, while Rebecca questions the methods she uses to get results. That difference is likely to create further tension if Keeley continues pursuing a partnership with her.

Zelda may genuinely believe she is helping women’s football, but leaking the arrest shows that she is prepared to make decisions on Richmond’s behalf without seeking permission. For now, Rebecca’s concern is less about Zelda’s stated goal and more about what the club could lose by allowing her to pursue it. 'Ted Lasso' Season 4 is currently streaming on Apple TV.