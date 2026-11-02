Is Kayce alive in 'Marshals'? 'Secret Weapon' explores Dutton siblings' complicated dynamic

Cal picks Andrea to be his replacement in 'Marshals' Season 2 Episode 5

'Marshals' Season 2 just aired its latest episode titled 'Secret Weapon' and gave fans some relief. The last episode ended with Andrea (Ash Santos) and Kayce (Luke Grimes) caught in the blast radius of a bomb detonated by Rudy Carpenter. 'Secret Weapon' quickly reveals that both Andrea and Kayce survived, but Carpenter lost his life in the attack. The group has no time to celebrate, as it is clear that the massive bomb Carpenter was building is still out there. Fingerprints recovered at the scene lead them to Derek McCoy, a man who lives between Helena and Bozeman. The team immediately heads to his residence.

A still from 'Marshals' (Image Source: CBS | Photo by Fred Hayes)

At the residence, the team spots a suspect who immediately takes off running, prompting Andrea to pursue him. However, Andrea freezes, and Kayce takes over. Kayce nearly loses his life again when he chases the runner into a barn that collapses. Fortunately, he survives. Turns out the person he was pursuing was Derek’s brother, Will. Kayce tries to get intel on Derek and his plan from Will, but learns nothing. Will reminds Kayce of his brother Jamie. Will was the black sheep of his family, and therefore no one told him anything. Kayce compares him to Jamie, who struggled to fit in with the Duttons. Although Kayce doesn't name anyone, viewers familiar with 'Yellowstone' will identify the siblings he is referring to.

A still of Jamie from 'Yellowstone' (Image Source: Paramount+)

Kayce recalls that Jamie paid dearly for standing out. Beth beat him and made his life hell. Will, however, defends himself, insisting that he isn't so pathetic that a girl could beat him. Kayce responds, “She’d eat you for lunch. Meaner than any of your brothers, guaranteed.” Will asks him what happened to Jamie, and Kayce avoids giving him the truth. "Fighting wasn’t in his nature. So, he had to be smarter, more cunning. And eventually he broke from the family, forged his own path. Point is, it’s never too late to start standing up for yourself," Kayce says. In reality, he died at the hands of Beth; however, revealing that would undermine Kayce's attempt to encourage Will to stand up for himself and help with the investigation.

Kayce succeeds, and Will helps him escape the barn. He again threatens Will with Jamie's example when the McCoy brother hesitates to share details about Derek's truck. “One thing I forgot to tell you about my brother. He let the wrong people determine his fate,” Kayce says to Will. The threat works, and Will tells him that Derek is driving a white GMC box truck. After questioning the family, the team concludes that Morris Bank and Trust in Helena is the target. The organization took away the family's land. However, the team doesn't find a bomb anywhere. Kayce later figures out that it isn't the bank, but the bankers at a banquet in a nearby hotel, that Derek's targeting. His suspicion proves to be correct, and the team arrives in time to stop Derek. Later, Cal (Logan Marshall-Green) picks Andrea to be his replacement.

A still of Kayce and Andrea from 'Marshals' (Image Source: CBS | Photo by Fred Hayes)

The episode ends with Andrea coming to Kayce's home for an unexpected late-night visit. She apologizes for putting his life in danger and confesses that she has been hunting fugitives and pursuing her father's case to cope with the PTSD from her kidnapping. Kayce calms her down and invites her inside. To find out what happens next in Kayce's life, tune in every Sunday only on 'CBS.'