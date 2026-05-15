‘Outlast: The Jungle’ moves to a dangerous new setting as Netflix confirms return date for Season 3

16 strangers from diverse backgrounds will be seen trying to ‘Outlast’ each other in a wild and new extreme environment.

Netflix has dropped its upcoming survival show ‘Outlast: The Jungle’ Season 3 trailer. One of the most awaited details for the show was the location. Fans must remember that the first two seasons were filmed in the Alaskan wilderness. However, for the third installment of the show, Netflix chose to move the survival show to the Panamanian jungle. It would be the biggest change that the participants and the viewers would see for the upcoming ‘Outlast: The Jungle’ Season 3. It is all set to release on June 10. At first, the streamer will release the first six episodes, followed by two more on June 17. The show features 16 contestants navigating through harsh environmental conditions, this time in Panama, and trying to outlast fellow contestants to claim the $1 million prize.

A still from ‘Outlast: The Jungle’ Season 3 (Image Source: YouTube @Netflix)

The trailer for the upcoming ‘Outlast: The Jungle’ starts with the narrator revealing, “Deep in the jungle of Panama, survival isn’t just about the wild, it’s about the people. Sixteen strangers with only one rule: you must finish as a team. In order to win and split a million-dollar prize.” Further, it featured a female contestant reading out loud some of the rules, “You can remove yourself at any time. You can change teams at any time. The game starts now.” Another female participant talked to the cameras about how most people perceive her personality, “When people first meet me, they probably think that I’m more calm, more level-headed, but I am ridiculously competitive.” Throughout the trailer, fans can witness extreme conditions surrounding the jungle.

A still from ‘Outlast: The Jungle’ Season 3 (Image Source: YouTube @Netflix)

Another exciting aspect of the Netflix show is that the contestants use handmade tools for survival and day-to-day tasks. This includes hunting, fishing, foraging, and fire-making. Sharing how important the survival game show is, a male contestant confessed to the cameras, “When there’s a million dollars on the line, we need to be strategic. Additionally, a few strong contestants faced issues related to the “Alpha male issue” dynamic as their egos clashed in the game. “I think there’s a little bit of, like, an Alpha male issue,” shared a contestant. It also revealed a medical emergency after which one of them was given immediate medical attention.

A still from ‘Outlast: The Jungle’ Season 3 (Image Source: YouTube @Netflix)

Showrunner Mike Odair opened up about the show’s extreme conditions and location change in his Thursday exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly. He noted, “This season felt like throwing gasoline on the format. We traded that frozen isolation of Alaska for the heat and volatility of Panama, and everything changed: the survival, the strategy, and the social dynamics.” He added that since there won’t be extreme freezing temperatures in Panama, there will be “a lot less clothing” in the upcoming season of the show. Cast members for the show come from various fields, including dive master, boat hunter, Jiu Jitsu manager, boxer, farmhand, wildlife educator, content creator, sales representative, and more. It would be exciting to witness contestants from very different backgrounds competing for the prize money.