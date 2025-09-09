Two original ‘SWAT’ stars will return for spin-off show ‘Exiles’, but there’s a disappointing catch

Sony Pictures Television has announced a series order for a spinoff, 'S.W.A.T. Exiles', with Shemar Moore reprising his role as Hondo

Fans have a reason to rejoice, as two fan-favorite 'S.W.A.T.' actors are joining Shemar Moore in the much-anticipated spin-off, 'S.W.A.T.: Exiles.' Set against the backdrop of high-profile missions, the spin-off was ordered with 10 episodes, with filming set to begin in Los Angeles in September 2025. Although Moore is expected to return to his role as LAPD Sergeant Daniel 'Hondo' Harrelson, many were curious as to whether or not any of the original cast would also appear in the series.

A still of Shemar Moore and Jay Harrington from 'S.W.A.T' (Image Source: CBS | S.W.A.T)

On Monday, September 8, it was confirmed that Jay Harrington, who played Sergeant David 'Deacon' Kay, and Patrick St. Esprit, who played the character of Commander Robert Hicks, will also appear in the series' first episode. Both Harrington and Esprit starred alongside Moore throughout all eight seasons of the original CBS series, marking a strong link between the original show and the spinoff, as per TV Insider.

Fans of the original series are still wondering whether other familiar faces from Hondo's 20-Squad, such as David Lim (Victor Tan), Anna Enger-Ritch (Zoe Powell), Niko Pepaj (Miguel 'Miko' Alfaro), and Annie Ilonzeh (Devin Gamble), will make appearances in the new series. As of now, no announcements have been made regarding their involvement, leaving viewers eager to see which of the original team members might cross over into this next chapter.

Reportedly, on Sunday, May 18, Sony Pictures Television announced a series order for the spinoff 'S.W.A.T. Exiles,' with Moore returning as Hondo. The series will be produced and distributed globally, with Jason Ning serving as showrunner, while Sony looks for suitable platforms and partners for the new stories. Moore talked about his time on 'S.W.A.T.,' saying, "My eight seasons on S.W.A.T. have been epic and memorable. We entertained the world, defied the odds, came back from the dead twice, and continued to woo fans and families worldwide." He added, "I will keep the franchise, thrill ride action, heartfelt drama, and storytelling of S.W.A.T. alive. WE DON'T LOSE!!!! ROLL SWAT!!!" as per People.

The spinoff 'S.W.A.T.: Exiles' will notably pick up after a high-profile operation goes wrong, with Hondo coming out of retirement to lead an experimental unit. The squad, made up of inexperienced recruits, must navigate clashing personalities and generational divides as Hondo works to transform a group of outsiders into a strong team able to defend the city and preserve the program that shaped his career. Keith Le Goy, Chairman of Sony Pictures Television, said, "We are thrilled to usher this beloved franchise into a new era with S.W.A.T. EXILES."

She further added, "We believe in championing powerful storytelling and in our teams' exceptional ability to create and deliver these stories to audiences around the world. This belief is embedded in our DNA and central to every decision we make." Furthermore, Katherine Pope, President of Sony Pictures Television Studios, added, "We couldn't be more excited to bring the next chapter of S.W.A.T. to life, both for our incredibly dedicated fans of the original franchise and for a new generation of viewers. We're grateful to our incredible partners Neal H Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Jason Ning, and Shemar Moore for embarking on this journey with us. This team's commitment to the global fanbase, to our beloved crew and to our city runs deep!"