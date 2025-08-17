Musical band plays sweet country, then drops a rap beat — ‘AGT’ judges (and us) just couldn’t stop grooving

Gangstagrass gripped the audience of ’AGT’ with a totally new genre combining bluegrass and rap — yes, really

The name Gangstagrass may sound very peculiar, but it defines a whole genre. While the first half of the musical band pays tribute to the age-old gangsta rap genre, the second half brings a fresh feel of another beloved musical genre in America, bluegrass. What was once just a studio project later became a big dream and an act that gripped many hearts on ‘America’s Got Talent.’ Back in Season 16 of ‘AGT,’ the group appeared with their musical instruments and an unmatched skill that brought together two genres.

The five-piece act consisted of a banjoist, a guitarist as well as a violinist, along two vocalists. During the introduction, the band members told Simon Cowell that they formed the group to spread a message in their country of how Americans can find “common ground and get over divisions” that the country has been experiencing. Referring to each other as a family, the band also mentioned that they would call their kids instantly if they got selected.

Screenshot of Terry Crews on 'America's Got Talent' (Image Source: YouTube | Talent Recap)

Their music began with a country feel as the banjo player hit his notes. Soon, the guitarist and the violinist joined in singing a chorus. While the music seemed soothing to the ears at first, a drop beat engaged the audience as the rapper took the stage. This was surely surprising to everyone, as Heidi Klum was also seen shaking and enjoying the track. Even Terry Crews, backstage, felt the strong punch of the rapper, as the host was seen saying “oh!”

However, that was not the only enthusiasm the band had brought onto the stage as the beats were combined with violins, guitar strums, and also the crisp notes of the banjo. “Maintaining independence like a slave on a lab so I am writing freedom songs for the sake of my family,” the first rapper sang. Entering the song, another rapper had the judges grooving to the lyrics. This was also when Klum and Sofia Vergara were both seen making hand gestures right from the golden days of real rap. Well, if you have made Cowell smirk with your performance, you are surely impressive.

Screenshot of Simon Cowell on 'America's Got Talent' (Image Source: YouTube | Talent Recap)

That’s what Gangstagrass had in them as the string players grouped up later in the performance to bring out a hair-raising solo. It was first the violinist who played his part, later taken over by the banjoist. Their performance then had a country chorus, to which the rapper hyped up the audience even more. Not a single judge was sitting still, as the four, including Howie Mandel, had bright smiles on their faces, shaking their heads to the song. Towards the end of the song, every judge was seen getting up from their seats, giving the act a standing ovation. According to Fandom, during the audition, they had performed their original track called ‘Bound to Ride.’ They earned four yeses from the judges, later being chosen to be amongst the Top 36 contestants. Unfortunately, they were eliminated in the Quarterfinals.