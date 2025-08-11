‘AGT’ magician’s unbelievable card trick makes Simon Cowell instantly take back his harsh words and apologize

Eric Jones had some intriguing ways to impress the judges on ‘America’s Got Talent.’

Back in 2017, Eric Jones set foot on the ‘America's Got Talent’ stage empty-handed but full of clever illusions. This wasn’t Jones’ first time under the ‘AGT’ spotlight; he told Simon Cowell that he had taken all the comments under consideration from the judges and asked if he could approach the judges to perform his tricks. The contestant then crossed the audience, stating that he was about to show them something interesting. He pulled a deck of cards from his pocket and walked over to guest judge Chris Hardwick. Handing him a Sharpie, Jones asked the host to sign a card.

The Season 12 contestant, Jones, then went on to mention that he has the signature of the face of the card and that he was going to change the back of the card. While the back design of the cards was blue, within a snap, the trickster changed it to red. Having even Simon Cowell intrigued, a judge to whom Jones stated, “Now I do have a bone to pick with you,” adding that he remembers Cowell telling him that his routine was not dynamic. However, Jones went on to add that he has taken those words to his heart. “I brought a special magic wand here,” he added as he took a hammer out of his pocket. He folded the card into a small piece and told the crowd to watch both the card and the hammer closely. Next, he tapped the hammer on his hand as the card vanished into thin air.

He then asked Cowell to move to the other side of the table for his safety. This was when he cracked open the red buzzer of Cowell, taking the same card out of it. The contestant further gave the card to the guest and asked to examine it, who screamed upon looking, “This is my card!” Everyone was super stoked and impressed with the trick that Jones performed that night. Later, Cowell shook hands with the magician and stated, “I take it back, I take it back.”

As per Fandom, Jones was eliminated in the semifinals during the Judges’ Choice. He had come to the reality TV show with tools to deceive and entertain the audience. For those who don't know, Jones is an award-winning performer whose tricks were showcased at the Magic Castle in Hollywood, California, as well as at NYC’s Monday Night Magic. Besides ‘America’s Got Talent,’ the magician has appeared on television in 13 countries spanning 4 continents, impressing over a dozen A-list celebrities.

The contestant is also an author, along with being a creator, performer, and consultant. His tricks have also been sought by Fortune 500 companies such as Merrill Lynch, State Farm, and even Coca-Cola. During his audition on ‘America’s Got Talent,’ he had performed his trick called mirage et trois. This was when Cowell had voted a “No,” but other judges such as Howie Mandel, Mel B, and Heidi Klum voted "Yes."