Teen magician dubbed ‘real-life Harry Potter’ stuns talent show judges with jaw-dropping vanishing act

‘America’s Got Talent’ once witnessed some of the most mind-blowing tricks and a cute face.

Kadan Bart Rockett set foot on the stage of ‘America’s Got Talent’ with his sister, performing illusions that blew away even the greatest minds. “Good evening, judges,” he said to the panel, also introducing his sister, Brooklyn, to the audience of the talent show. During an episode of Season 11, back in 2016, the magical duo did an incredible illusion that made everyone believe in magic.

While everyone was stunned to the core, looking at the vanishing act he had performed, the judge, Simon Cowell, referred to him as "real-life Harry Potter." Shedding light on his trick, Kadan mentioned that Brooklyn will be providing normal handcuffs to the judges so that they can examine them. Giving the stunt a bit of humorous touch, the little sister asked Howie Mandel not to lock “Mrs. Mel B in these.” Kadan then came to Mandel and asked if he was done examining the handcuffs and to wrap them around the contestant's arm. “They are real,” said the comedian, replying to whom the magician stated, “Yes, they are.”

However, it was not only Mandel’s handcuffs that were wrapped around the young one’s hands, but also the other three from Mel B, Heidi Klum, and Cowell. “I am taking the keys and locking them inside the box, in case anything goes wrong,” stated Brooklyn. While the magical tune was being played in the background, she then even stated that the red box had a bolt cutter, a box of bandages, and a peanut butter and jelly sandwich “in case you get hungry.” Having a bright smile on his face and the confidence of an adult, Kadan stated, “Tonight I am going to do something no kid has ever done before.” Putting his hands up in the air, he exclaimed, “It's time to raise the bar.”

Screenshot of Simon Cowell on 'America's Got Talent' (Image Source: YouTube | Talent Replay)

Kadan then got up on a podium that was set on the stage, while his sister locked his handcuffed hands to a metal ring. He moved his hands, showcasing that neither the handcuffs nor the metal rings were coming off. Soon, he was locked inside a box made up of white cloth. Next, a light was put on the box that showed his shadow, and the sister unveiled the name of the trick, “Brooklyn’s Revenge.” The little sister then removed the white cloth from a huge structure, unveiling several chainsaws, which she turned on, all at once. The chainsaws then moved towards Kadan, and soon the light went off as the chainsaws started to fire up, moving right into the same box Kadan was locked inside.

However, to everyone’s surprise, the kid was gone. He was not seen anywhere near the stage but came right out of the red box, in which the keys were locked, eating the PBJ sandwich. He even shared the sandwich with Cowell. While everyone was shocked, Klum asked the kid if he wins the million dollars, how is he going to split it with his sister? “50-50,” he replied, to which Brooklyn nodded with a no. Cowell, being the most shocked, stuttered a bit later, mentioning, “You just came out of a lunchbox, and you were there.” Also, calling him a “real-life Harry Potter.” According to Fandom, Kadan was eliminated in the semifinals of Season 11.