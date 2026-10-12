What happened between John and Kayce? ‘Marshals’ Season 2 Episode 2 ending explained as old wounds resurface

'Marshals,' starring Luke Grimes, airs every Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS

'Marshals' returned with a new episode titled 'End of Watch' and took a walk down memory lane. After last week's action-packed premiere, which featured Kayce (Luke Grimes) saving Tate (Brecken Merrill), the duo spent the new episode remembering an important person in both their lives. The person is none other than John Dutton, the patriarch who started it all in 'Yellowstone.' John and Kayce had a contentious father-son relationship, as the former started off the flagship show wanting to do everything in his power to ensure that Kayce worked on the ranch. Kayce, however, wanted to follow his own path. They eventually reconciled when faced with external threats, but carried a lot of emotional baggage from the relationship. So when Kayce saw Tate talk so fondly at his grandfather's grave, he felt uneasy.

A still of Cal and Tate from 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: CBS | Photo by Matthias Clamer)

Tate spoke about John with love and pride. Kayce respects his father but struggles to view him solely through those emotions because of their complicated history. Kayce also feels anger at John for leaving him with a legacy of violence, something he fears Tate might inherit as well. The case of the week also brings these conflicts into focus. The team deals with a former cop, Wayne Plummer, who kills everyone he believes sabotaged his career. The perpetrator has also involved his son, Boone (Ryan Paynter), in his revenge plan. After Kayce confronts the cop's son, he uses his own experience with John to calm things down. "He was flawed, but you loved him anyway," Kayce says. "There's no shame in being loyal to family, but just because he marched through hell, that doesn't mean you have to become the Devil. Let today be his legacy, not yours." Ultimately, the team arrests Wayne and closes the matter.

A still of Kayce from 'Marshals' — (Image Source: CBS)

Recent events leave Kayce afraid that he is becoming his father. Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) assures him that he is nothing like John. Thomas is sure Tate will not "escape unscathed from all the death and despair," but that's because he is a Dutton, not because of something Kayce did. "Just guide him to the road you think will be best for him," he says to Kayce. Meanwhile, Thomas faces challenges of his own as people grow dissatisfied with his leadership.

A still of Andrea from 'Marshals' (Image Source: CBS)

This episode also features Cal (Logan Marshall-Green) coming clean to the team about his cancer diagnosis. He tells them about his condition and the long road to recovery ahead of him. The team is surprised, with Andrea (Ash Santos) becoming a bit emotional. She is also seen looking through some files in the episode. It is revealed that she is looking into her father's death in the line of duty, many years ago. This could lead to another explosive storyline down the road. Miles (Tatanka Means) remains on desk duty despite his bravado in the premiere. It is only after he promises to keep Cal's diagnosis from Maddie (Morgan Lindholm) that he is taken off desk duty. Belle's (Arielle Kebbel) family life also seems to be in tatters. 'Marshals' airs new episodes every Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.