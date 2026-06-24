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Who is Gal? ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 bombshell sparks buzz after entering the villa

Jen, who entered the villa as a bombshell herself, was drawn to Gal in the latest episode of ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 7 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 19 featuring Gal (Cover Image Source: Peacock)
A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 19 featuring Gal (Cover Image Source: Peacock)

‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 recently introduced six new female bombshells and 12 new male bombshells. Episode 18 featured the male bombshells entering the villa, and it was Gal Tshnieder, a surfer from California, who caught the attention of viewers. “I’m from Houston, but I live in LA,” he said during one of his initial chats as he spoke with Jen, Kayda, and others. After Jen seemed interested in him, he spoke to her about his business ventures. “So it’s like a coffee and surf shop with boards, and a big backyard.” He also asked the islanders whether they had a coffee machine in the villa and added that he knew how to make a heart in the foam of a coffee.

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 18 featuring Gal (Image Source: @Peacock)
A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 18 featuring Gal (Image Source: Peacock)

Later, when Ariana asked the bombshells to kiss their favorite islanders, Gal chose Jen. “I was hoping you’d pick me,” she replied. In a confessional, Gal shared, “The kiss was great. It was a little bit more like…slow motion in my head.” Further, he was selected and was one of the six bombshells who stayed in the villa to explore their connections. Episode 19 featured Gal and Jen's private chat on the deck. While discussing their preferences, Gal noted that he was looking forward to finding someone to be “obsessed” with. “I know obsession is like, unhealthy or whatever. But like, I like being obsessed with someone. And I like…I just like that feeling,” replied Jen. Gal agreed with her. He asked her whether she was open to exploring connections, and she said she was.

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 18 featuring Gal and Jen (Image Source: @Peacock)
A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 19 featuring Gal and Jen (Image Source: Peacock)

The two then discussed hypothetical scenarios, as Gal asked what she would do if someone came over to her place, and how she would impress them. Jen smiled and admitted to having never cooked for a man, “But I’m really good at making steak, pasta, salads…” They also reflected on their childhood and how they wanted nothing more than to be with their friends. In a confessional, Jen opened up about her interaction with Gal, "I feel…ever since I’ve gotten into the villa, I’ve been waiting for 'my type guy' to come through, and I feel like Gal's actually like, so my type and so sexy, and it's really easy to talk to him, so I’m just really happy about it."

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 19 featuring Jen (Image Source: @Peacock)
A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 19 featuring Jen (Image Source: Peacock)

Later, Jen asked whether the two could share a bed, and Gal said he would love to. He also admitted he had been looking at her the most during the day. Their conversation ended with a kiss. Since Jen entered the villa as a bombshell herself, this was the first time she had the chance to find a meaningful connection. To know more about Jen and Gal’s growing connection, fans can stream the latest ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 episodes on Peacock.

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