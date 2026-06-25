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‘Love Island USA’ contestant edited out of show after using racial slur in resurfaced video

After Vasana Montgomery, another participant, was removed from the dating show following the racial slur video resurfacing.
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
A photo of 'Love Island USA' Season 8 contestant Alannah Kyser (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @alannahkeyser)
A photo of 'Love Island USA' Season 8 contestant Alannah Kyser (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @alannahkeyser)

Since ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 featured its newest twist, Casa Amor, the show introduced various bombshells. At first, six new female bombshells entered the Casa Amor part, followed by 12 new male bombshells, arriving in the villa. One of the female bombshells was Alannah Keyser. After her arrival, she explored her connections with OG male islanders and quickly developed a strong bond with Zach. However, the recent June 23 episode promo did not feature Alannah among the cast members, which raised viewers’ eyebrows. The 21-year-old bombshell was reportedly removed from the Peacock dating show after a racial slur in a resurfaced video started circulating online. The Snapchat video featured Alannah at a party where she could be seen using a racial slur.

'Love Island USA' season eight contestant Alannah Keyser (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @loveislandusa)
'Love Island USA' season eight contestant Alannah Keyser (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @loveislandusa)

According to The Sun’s report, an insider shared, “Producers edited Alannah out as much as possible from episodes that were pre-taped before the resurfaced racial slur video was exposed.” The source further added, “She couldn’t be removed completely, but her scenes were significantly trimmed down in Tuesday’s episode.” Fans witnessed Alannah spending more time with Zach, a former show alum, Charlie Georgiou’s brother. While the two had multiple one-on-one chats, they also discussed how she had met Charlie at a party. However, later on, Zach told fellow OG islanders that he was still thinking about his OG connection, Kayda, and that things were not looking good with the newly developing connection.

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 7 featuring Zach and Kayda (Image Source: @Peacock)
A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 7 featuring Zach and Kayda (Image Source: @Peacock)

The source from The Sun’s report noted that, “Alannah was removed from the show early and will not be in episodes from Thursday onward.” Fans of the dating show must have noted how Alannah faced massive backlash after the video resurfaced. As a result, the producers were not happy with how things had unfolded. The source continued, “The producers were disappointed and embarrassed that this has become another mishap.” It continued, “They regret that this has become another distraction from the crew’s hard work and the cast members who are there for the right reasons.”

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 2 featuring Zach (Image Source: @Peacock)
A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 2 featuring Zach (Image Source: @Peacock)

Alannah’s removal from the show was not the first time that producers faced the heat. Earlier, there was another similar incident involving the former cast member, Vasana Montgomery. She was among the newly announced cast members chosen to enter the villa and participate in the dating show. However, soon after the cast announcement, a video featuring her using the racial slur started circulating on social media. As a result, she was let go from the cast. It would be interesting to see whether the show producers will add another bombshell to Casa Amor, since they are one female bombshell short after Alannah’s exit. There was no new ‘Love Island’ USA episode on Wednesday. According to the schedule, fans will see a new episode tonight, June 25, on Peacock.

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