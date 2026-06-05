'Grey's Anatomy' star Ellen Pompeo to reunite with 'Good American Family' creator for Hulu dramedy pilot

Katie Robbins and Ellen Pompeo previously collaborated on Hulu's limited series 'Good American Family,' which premiered in 2025

Ellen Pompeo's next acting venture, the family dramedy 'Chicks,' has received a pilot order from Hulu, Deadline reported on June 4. The upcoming project will see her reunite with Katie Robbins, creator of Pompeo's other television series, 'Good American Family.' The 56-year-old star will executive produce the family drama alongside Robbins and Laura Holstein, her partner at the Calamity Jane production company. The upcoming project will mark her first leading role in a drama series since 'Good American Family,' which debuted on Hulu in 2025. Subject to approval, the series plans to go into production in September in New York. However, the episode count, crew details, and the release date for 'Chicks' have not been announced yet.

An image of Katie Robbins on the set of 'Good American Family' (Image Source: Disney | Good American Family)

Set in the gentrifying neighborhoods of old Boston, 'Chicks' will explore the dynamics between two estranged sisters who are pulled together following their dad's unexpected death. The only thing they can fall back on is their legacy of petty crime, which prompts them to run increasingly audacious scams. As things escalate, their bond begins to grow. Pompeo will reportedly portray Chickie in the title, while the role of Doreen hasn't been cast yet.

An image of Ellen Pompeo from 'Good American Family' (Image Source: Disney | Photo by Ser Baffo)

Deadline also mentioned that Robbins wrote the screenplay with Pompeo in mind, as the idea for the story came from their candid conversations during the filming of Hulu's limited series, 'Good American Family.' 'Chicks' is one of the many pilot orders at Hulu as the streamer returns to its traditional model by prioritizing pilot orders over straight-to-series commitments. Other high-profile pilot orders include Ryan Coogler’s 'X-Files' reboot, the reality TV-themed comedy 'Lex,' Eliza Clark's drama 'Durango,' and more.

A look at Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey on the sets of 'Grey's Anatomy' (Image Source: Instagram | @ellenpompeo)

Robbins' other writing credits include the Rashida Jones-led dark comedy 'Sunny' for Apple TV and Showtime's psychological drama, 'The Affair.' Meanwhile, Pompeo is best known for her decades-long stint as Dr. Meredith Grey on the hit medical drama series, 'Grey's Anatomy.' She joined the series in 2005 and continued her leading role until the end of Season 19, which aired in 2023. She continues to make guest appearances on the ABC series and also serves as the show's narrator. Furthermore, she is involved behind the scenes as an executive producer for 'Grey’s Anatomy' and had the same credit on its spinoff series, 'Station 19'. Pompeo has also signed on as an executive producer for the untitled spinoff series set in rural West Texas, which is set to premiere in midseason 2027.