The Ballad of Rip and Beth: Why the 'Yellowstone' duo proves that yes, you can love a sociopath

Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler share one of the most enduring connection in 'Yellowstone'

Contains spoilers for 'Yellowstone'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: While the majority of 'Yellowstone' has always been about the battle for the cattle ranch, the romance has frequently taken a backseat, but Beth Dutton's (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler's (Cole Hauser) everlasting love story has captivated fans and reviewers alike. Their relationship is significantly rooted in their shared past, giving the couple a deep level of closeness.

Rip, despite having sociopathic qualities, is an excellent match for Beth, partly because his sociopathic traits correspond with her yearning for someone who can equal her resilience. Furthermore, Beth and Rip's relationship has been defined by many ups and downs, from their early days as young, star-crossed lovers until their ultimate marriage. So, as the premiere date for 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2 inches closer, let's take a look at the timeline of the adorable duo's relationship.

Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton are childhood lovers in 'Yellowstone'

Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly in a still from 'Yellowstone' (@paramountnetworks)

While we've witnessed Rip and Beth's relationship blossom in adulthood, their bond stretches back to their younger days, when they first fell for one another and experienced an unforgettable first kiss. This deep-rooted past is revealed gradually over the series' 5 seasons.

Their affair dates back to early 'Yellowstone' days, as revealed in Season 1, Episode 1, where Rip invites Beth to a music festival, which she turns down. Later, they have a morbid date, watching wolves consume carcasses. Despite their evident connection, their relationship remains far from serious throughout the first season.

In addition, Rip and Beth's relationship is also the reason for animosity between Beth and Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) and why is it so? It turns out that Beth became pregnant by Rip as a teenager. In this situation, she sought Jamie's assistance to have an abortion. Jamie consented to an abortion but unfortunately he also rendered Beth infertile without her full knowledge, a choice he kept secret fuelling Beth's contempt of him. Rip, on the other hand, is unaware of his part in Beth's infertility, which may be revealed in the finale season for 'Yellowstone.'

Why did Rip Wheeler kill Rowdy in 'Yellowstone'?

Cole Hauser's Rip may replace Kevin Costner's character (@Paramount Network)

In a flashback from Season 5, we learn that Rip murdered Rowdy (Kai Caster), another ranch laborer and the reason has something to do with Beth. Rip and Rowdy engage in a brawl provoked by Rowdy's rude remarks about Beth. After Rip confessed, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) branded him, representing his unbreakable link with the ranch.

How did Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton rekindle their romance as adults in 'Yellowstone'?

Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly in a still from 'Yellowstone' (@paramountnetworks)

Rip and Beth's relationship experienced hardships throughout the early seasons, but they eventually reconciled thanks to their love and understanding. In Season 1, following a disagreement with Rip, Beth kisses Walker as a diversion, not out of genuine devotion. In Season 2, she apologizes to Rip for kissing another man, but Rip tells her that she will never have to apologize to him. His comments become more meaningful when he subsequently protects her from a deadly assault.

In Season 3, Rip shows Beth a simple yet heartfelt act by cooking breakfast for her. His act demonstrates his unwavering devotion; but she quickly retracts her statement, feeling she is not enough for him. However, Rip tells her that she is all he needs, reaffirming their devotion to one another as the ultimate goal.

Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton get married in 'Yellowstone'

Kevin Costner and Cole Hauser in a still from 'Yellowstone' (Paramount Networks/@emersonmille)

Beth, knowing Rip would never ask John for permission to marry her, resolved to take matters into her own hands and asked her father directly. Later, she proposed to Rip in her usual forthright manner, telling him she wanted him forever and asking him to outlast her so she never had to be without him. Their relationship takes another turn when they take in Carter (Finn Little) a youngster with nowhere else to go in Season 4, making their family complete.

Their wedding was also a hectic but fitting affair, with Beth planning an impromptu ceremony as she prepared for possible jail time. They married on the Dutton lawn, surrounded by close family members, in a charmingly unique ceremony. Later, in Season 5, Rip brought Beth to a meadow and declared it their special spot, making me fall in love with this unconventional couple even more.

Why Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton are match made in heaven?

Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly in a still from 'Yellowstone' (@paramountnetworks)

In the chaotic landscape of 'Yellowstone,' Rip and Beth stand out as a wonderful fit for one another as they embrace each other's flaws and share a long history. Since childhood, the couple has witnessed each other's challenges, losses, and the type of trauma they have to face. I was pleased when, in season 5, Rip brings Beth to a meadow and declares it their special spot, free of any cares and tensions.

I believe the relationship requires this because, in the tumultuous world of 'Yellowstone,' their connection brings warmth and heart to the storyline. Furthermore, Beth's fiery personality and Rip's quiet but unwavering devotion complement each other brilliantly, creating a unique combination of toughness and sensitivity in a partnership.

'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2 trailer