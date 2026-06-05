Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ tonight? Peter McFerrin risks it all in an attempt to continue his winning streak

Peter McFerrin returned for his next game and went head-to-head with Susan Moskop and Webster Guan

The latest ‘Jeopardy!’ episode aired on June 4, 2026, as Susan Moskop, Webster Guan, and Peter McFerrin went head-to-head. Susan from Memphis, Tennessee, is a retired arts administrator and actress, while Webster, hailing from Cambridge, Massachusetts, is a biotech data scientist. Fans are already familiar with Peter from previous games, who is from Corona, California, and is an energy industry professional. His three-day total stood at $74,197 when he arrived for his fourth game, and viewers were excited to see whether he would continue his winning streak.

Peter in a post-game chat on 'Jeopardy!' (Image Source: Jeopardy!)

For tonight’s episode, the Final Jeopardy was from the U.S. DEMOGRAPHY category. The clue was, “The United States’ 3 most densely populated municipalities lie along a 3.5-mile stretch of Palisade Ave. in this state,” and the answer was, “What is New Jersey?” After the Double Jeopardy round, Peter took a huge risk by wagering his entire $11,400 during Final Jeopardy. After answering correctly, his earnings doubled, bringing his new total to $22,800. Before that, Webster was leading with $13,600. For Final Jeopardy, he wagered $4,400, and his answer was “What’s Florida?”, which was incorrect. As a result, his earnings dropped to $9,200. As for Susan, she stood at $7,200 and wagered $6,401 during Final Jeopardy. She answered with “What is New York?” which was also incorrect, and left her with $799 in her kitty. Peter McFerrin shone throughout his fourth game, and he will return on Friday for his fifth game. By the end of tonight’s episode, Peter’s new four-day total stood at $96,997.

​During the latest episode, viewers were treated to some hilarious exchanges between the host, Ken Jennings, and Webster. The conversation between the duo began after Webster correctly answered the clue, “In the NBA, the top edge of the rim is exactly this many feet above the floor, sadly just one inch past my ability to dunk.” His response, “What is ten feet?” sparked a discussion about basketball. Ken asked Webster if he could dunk and if he had ever invented new dunks. He responded, “I haven’t really invented many new ones. But, you know, I’m working my way up the ladder. I like dunking. We have a little community. We, you know, get together and have dunk sessions.” Amused by him speaking about “dunk sessions,” Ken Jennings responded, “This is just humble bragging that you can dunk a basketball. And I’m, like, okay, I guess, Webster can dunk.”