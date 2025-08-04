'Yellowstone' spinoff starring Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser faces setback ahead of November debut

The 'Yellowstone' spin-off hasn't started filming yet despite the hype surrounding its theme, storyline, and cast.

'Yellowstone' ended with quite the plot twist in December 2024 after five seasons. Fans of the show hence were eagerly awaiting the spinoff starring Kelly Reilly, who essayed the role of Beth Dutton, and Cole Hauser, who played RIP Wheeler. The Taylor Sheridan-helmed project was slated for a November 2025 release; however, it looks like the Western classic has been delayed due to unforeseen circumstances. 'The Dutton Ranch' will now debut in 2026. Paramount Studios made the announcement during its recent Q2 2025 Paramount Earnings Conference Call, as per ScreenRant.

Reports suggest that one of the main reasons for the delay is that Paramount+ is keen on releasing other Sheridan projects, including 'Mayor of Kingstown' season 4 in October this year, and 'Landman' season 2 in December. Additionally, the mega studio has merged with Sky Dance, and this has pushed back most of the upcoming schedule. The 'Yellowstone' spin-off is reported to have not started filming yet despite the hype surrounding its theme, storyline, and cast. Fans have been debating about where the series will be shot this time around. "They start filming next month. It’s set in Montana, but they’ll be shooting the majority of the show in Texas. It’s possible they’ll shoot some of the exterior shots in Montana," an excited viewer penned on Reddit.

"I worked on the last season of 'Yellowstone' and was supposed to work on the spinoff. It will be in Texas mostly, and some of it will be in Utah," a 'Yellowstone' crew member revealed on the discussion thread, confirming the delay. "I only worked on the 5th season, but I know all the guys who worked on the other seasons. They are actually the guys doing the spinoff," the crew member added.

Fans have also been keeping a close tab on Luke Grimes, who has been on a musical tour for the better half of the year after wrapping on the last season of the Western classic. "Thanks @underthebigskyfestival for having us back for our last show of the year (gotta go do my other job for a while). This festival feels like home. Thanks to my band for believing in the music we make. Thanks to the music lovers who come out and bring out the energy in us. I can’t believe I get to experience all of this," he captioned a post recently featuring himself on stage. His mention of "gotta go do my other job for a while" is what caught the attention of viewers. Was Grimes hinting at a Kayce Dutton comeback in the 'Yellowstone' spinoff? Or was he just talking about the CBS spinoff 'Y: Marshals'? As per Country Living, both seem possible in the Sheridan universe.

With two major spin-offs, Sheridan's 'Yellowstone' universe is set for an expansion. In July, Paramount+ announced that Finn Little will be reprising his role as Carter in 'Dutton Ranch', as per Deadline. According to the original series, Carter appeared in the plotline in the fourth season as a troubled teen who loses his parents. Beth and Rip soon adopt him and become his guardians while he works on their ranch. With a strong star cast and a thrilling theme, 'Dutton Ranch' makes for a worthwhile wait for fans.