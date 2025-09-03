Beth and Rip’s ‘Yellowstone’ spinoff gets thrilling update as fan-favorite star teases what’s next

It’s happening! ‘Yellowstone’ star Finn Little teased a big update on the Beth and Rip spinoff, and fans are losing it.

The 'Yellowstone' spinoff starring Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser is officially in the works! Yeah, you read that right. The Taylor Sheridan series has finally begun production. As per an Instagram post shared by actor Finn Little, who will be reprising his role as Carter Dutton in the Beth and Rip spinoff, the production has officially kicked off on the highly anticipated follow-up to the fan-favorite Paramount Network series. "..So it is true!! 🤠 #filming #inproduction #Filmproduction #TaylorSheridan #TVproduction #KellyReilly #ColeHauser #AnnetteBening #FinnLittle 📷C.Kidd," Little wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

The black and white photo posted by Finn showed him rocking a cowboy hat. In his post, Little tagged Sheridan, well-known for his work on the popular show 'Yellowstone.' Along with Sheridan, Little also tagged Annette Bening. In the show, Bening will play the character of Beulah Jackson, who’s described as a “powerful, cunning and charming” woman who heads a major ranch in Texas. Bening is best noted for her works in movies including 'American Beauty,' 'The Grifters,' 'Regarding Henry,' and 'The American President.'

Soon after, all the 'Yellowstone' fans bombarded the comments section of Little's Instagram post with exciting words. One social media user wrote, "Carter is back! We might as well Call you Carter Dutton Wheeler at this point." Followed by second user who penned, "Can’t wait to see on the screen again ❤️." Another netizen remarked, "I’ve missed you and all the cast! 🙌." A fan echoed the same sentiments by writing, "That beard!!! 😍❤️🔥🔥 can’t wait to watch y’all again👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽."

A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone)

According to a report by Parade magazine, the series began production in mid-August in Ferris, Texas, a small town which is located 20 miles south of downtown Dallas. In the upcoming series, Reilly and Hauser will reprise their roles as Beth Dutton and Rip Dutton. Up until this moment, the network hasn't revealed any details about the plot of the new series. It seems like Beth and Rip will move to the Lone Star state with their young charge, Carter.

Several media outlets, like Fort Worth Star-Telegram and the San Antonio Express-News, have reported that the Beth and Rip spin-off is currently filming under the name 'Rio Palo'. On the other hand, Deadline has stated that the new series is called 'The Dutton Ranch' and will revolve around Beth and Rip as they look forward to a new beginning. The official synopsis also states that the show “is a testament to the peace they sought, fought for, and nearly died for, as they’ve come to cherish their 7,000-acre ranch. With tough times and stiff competition, Beth and Rip do what they must to survive, all while ensuring Carter becomes the man he’s supposed to be."

During a June 2025 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hauser candidly spoke about the long-awaited Beth and Rip spinoff and went on to say, "Kelly and I, we’re focused on [Rip and Beth’s] relationship and our love together, and what we’re going to get [them] into. I’m excited just like everybody else. I can’t wait to see what they come up with. Hopefully, we’ll start seeing stuff soon." The Beth and Rip spinoff will be released sometime in 2026.