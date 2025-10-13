Iconic British sitcom 'The Inbetweeners' set to make a comeback after 15-year break

'The Inbetweeners' are all set to return. The iconic British teen comedy series, which was a laugh riot with audiences, will be back, although details about the platform and release are yet unknown. Banijay UK and Fudge Park Productions, the company founded in 2015 by show creators Iain Morris and Damon Beesley, have announced the return of the series in their latest update. Reports added that the series will revolve around the original cast.

The series was originally broadcast on E4 in the United Kingdom between 2008 and 2019. It follows the hilarious misadventures of Simon Bird's Will MacKenzie, along with his friends Neil Sutherland (Blake Harrison), Jay Cartwright (James Buckley), and Simon Cooper (Joe Thomas). The storyline is set in a fictional Rudge Park Comprehensive School, where the four characters navigate life with themes of friendships and botched relationships. Such was the success of 'The Inbetweeners ' that the ratings and records that it won multiple awards and also spawned two hit movies in 2011 and 2014, respectively. Both films were commerical hits.

In the statement, according to Variety, "We are thrilled to announce this exciting partnership with Banijay, who share our vision and ambition for one of the most iconic comedies in British history,” Jonathan Blyth, managing director of Fudge Park, said. "This is a wonderful moment for fans, there are exciting conversations afoot and more news to follow."

Adding to it was Patrick Holland, CEO of Banijay UK. "I have worked with Damon and Iain on a number of Fudge Park projects over the years and was delighted to pick up the conversation about the future of ‘The Inbetweeners’ with them. They have an infectious, creative vision for the brand which will resonate with the audience, old and ne,w so I can’t wait to get going.

At the time of writing, there has been no official take on whether the original stars will return. With the four actors nearing their 40s, there are possibilities of a new and younger cast making way for fresh storylines. There are rumors that the series will feature the old stars in cameos, although this can be chalked down to pure speculation at this point. What's expected is the same cringe, but thigh-slapping humor that the creators weaved in that made the series a smashing success. Only time will tell if the new version will be a series or a movie. For now, it's a tight wait.