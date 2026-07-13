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Sam Neill is set to appear one last time in new ‘MonsterVerse’ movie after his death at 78

Sam Neill will appear one last time in this new 'MonsterVerse,' after his 'sudden and unexpected' cancer-free death at the age of 78,
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO
FILE - Sam Neill arrives at the premiere of "Apples Never Fall" on March 12, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - Sam Neill arrives at the premiere of "Apples Never Fall" on March 12, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

kSam Neill was set to return to the world of giant creatures with a role in ‘Godzilla x Kong: Supernova,’ marking another major franchise appearance in his long career. Best known for portraying Dr. Alan Grant, Neill had joined the cast of Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros.’ upcoming MonsterVerse installment, scheduled for release on March 26, 2027. Although details about his character were never disclosed, the film now stands as one of Neill's final announced screen projects, alongside 'The Last Resort,' which is also scheduled for release in 2027. Neill’s family confirmed that he passed away on July 13 in Sydney, Australia, at the age of 78. In their statement, they described his passing as “sudden and unexpected,” noting that he had remained cancer-free following earlier treatment. Surrounded by family, Neill’s loved ones thanked the staff at St. Vincent’s Private Hospital for their care and requested privacy during their time of mourning.s

Neill's casting was announced in April, before the sequel’s title was revealed. The 'Jurassic Park' actor was set to appear alongside Kaitlyn Dever, Jack O’Connell, and Dan Stevens, who reprises his role as monster veterinarian and dentist Trapper from ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.’ Additional cast members include Delroy Lindo, Matthew Modine, and Alycia Debnam-Carey. The studios have not shared any details about Neill's character or how he fits into the story. For fans of his work, Neill’s casting felt like a natural continuation of his career. He became widely recognized for his role in Steven Spielberg’s ‘Jurassic Park,’ returning as Dr. Alan Grant in ‘Jurassic Park III’ and later in ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ alongside Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum. His involvement in Godzilla x Kong: Supernova places him once again in a story centered on humanity confronting powerful and unpredictable creatures.

Sam Neill in 'Apples Never Fall' (@Peacock/Jasin Boland)
Sam Neill in 'Apples Never Fall' (@Peacock/Jasin Boland)

‘Godzilla x Kong: Supernova’ was officially announced on May 9, 2025, as production began. The Hollywood Reporter stated that it will be the sixth film in the MonsterVerse franchise, following ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,’ which earned $571 million worldwide. The franchise began with ‘Godzilla’ in 2014 and expanded with ‘Kong: Skull Island,’ ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ and ‘Godzilla vs. Kong,’ along with the Apple TV+ series ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.’

Sam Neill as Stan Denaley in a still from 'Apples Never Fall' (@Peacock)
Sam Neill as Stan Denaley in a still from 'Apples Never Fall' (@Peacock)

Plot details remain limited, but the studio has indicated that Godzilla and Kong will face a “cataclysmic world-ending threat” alongside several new characters. The film is directed by Grant Sputore from a screenplay by Dave Callaham. Early promotional material has highlighted Monarch, the secretive organization that tracks Titans, though it has not revealed footage of the cast. Beyond this project, Neill’s career spanned decades across film and television. His work includes ‘Dead Calm,’ ‘The Hunt for Red October,’ ‘The Piano,’ ‘Peaky Blinders,’ and a cameo in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder.’ He also appeared in ‘Apples Never Fall’ and Netflix’s ‘Untamed,’ continuing to work steadily even after his cancer treatment. As audiences look ahead to the film’s 2027 release, Neill’s presence in it remains a part of his legacy.

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