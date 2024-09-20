Who is Montana Jordan's girlfriend? 'Young Sheldon' star set for spinoff 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'

'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' will start airing on CBS from October 17

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Montana Jordan is all set to reprise his popular role of Georgie Cooper in the forthcoming 'Young Sheldon' spin-off, titled 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage’.The show will focus on Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy MacAllister (Emily Osment), a married couple with a kid. The spin-off will follow the young couple as they attempt to acclimate to the dysfunctional dynamics of the MacAllister family.

Montana's extraordinary acting talents allowed him to represent Georgie with maximum charm and confidence, earning him a huge fan following. Not only that but since the trailer for 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' debuted, fans have been curious about Jordan's personal life, with many asking if their favorite actor is single or married.

Is Montana Jordan dating?

The 21-year-old actor has been dating Jenna Weeks for quite some time now. As per reports, the exact timing of their relationship is unknown, but Jordan made it public on Instagram with Weeks in November 2021. Since then, the couple has been sharing their love for each other through their Instagram profiles, as per ComingSoon.net

Weeks, who is a social media influencer, is best recognized for her hilarious and engaging lifestyle content. She has over 75.6 thousand followers. Not only that, but the couple has a baby daughter, whom they welcomed together on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

What will be 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' about?

Montana Jordan and Emily Osment in a still from 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' (YouTube/@tvline)

Even though little information about the show's narrative has been revealed as of yet, the trailer, which was released on Saturday, September 13, gave some insight into what we might expect from it. The show will take place after the heartbreaking end of 'Young Sheldon’, in which George Cooper Sr. (Lance Barber) dies.

The trailer for 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' depicts the MacAllister family dynamics as Georgie and Mandy navigate their new roles as parents in a tense household. The young couple is seen living with Mandy's parents, Audrey MacAllister's (Rachel Bay Jones) and Jim MacAllister (Will Sasso). From the trailer itself, Audrey's disdain towards Georgie is evident and Jim MacAllister, on the other hand, appears unconcerned about family conflicts. The trailer also predicts the problematic connections among the MacAllister family and teases future crises.

When will 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' air?

A still from 'Georgie & Mary's First Marriage' (@cbs)

The first episode of 'Georgie & Mary's First Marriage' premieres on CBS on October 17 at 8 pm ET. The first episode, titled 'The 6:10 to Lubbock' and the creative brainchild of Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, and Steve Holland.

If you want to stream 'Georgie & Mary's First Marriage' you need to have a Paramount+ subscription. The streaming platform offers two plans: the $6/month Essential plan which is ad-supported and the $12/month Paramount+ with Showtime plan, which includes Showtime programming, the option to download titles, and local live CBS station access.

