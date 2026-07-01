Who is Rama-Tut in 'X-Men '97' Season 2? Kang variant and Apocalypse link explained

Rama-Tut’s arrival in 'X-Men '97' Season 2 adds a Kang twist to Apocalypse’s origin, but fans have questions about his identity.

'X-Men '97' Season 2 jumps straight into the chaos of time travel, weaving it right into Apocalypse’s origin story. Episode 3, titled 'Rise of Apocalypse (Part I),' takes us back to Ancient Egypt, where a young En Sabah Nur is still a long way from becoming the powerful mutant he will later become: Apocalypse. Here, we meet Rama-Tut, the pharaoh ruling Ancient Egypt, who is one of Kang the Conqueror’s many variants. His presence directly connects this ancient storyline to Marvel’s time-traveling villain.

Rama-Tut uses advanced future technology while ruling Ancient Egypt in 'X-Men '97' Season 2 Episode 3 (Image Source: Disney+/Marvel)

In Marvel Comics, Rama-Tut is one of Kang the Conqueror’s earliest personas. Rama-Tut first appeared in 'Fantastic Four' #19 by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. In that story, he ruled Ancient Egypt using advanced future technology. The show follows a similar idea. In the series, Rama-Tut is voiced by John de Lancie, known for playing Q in 'Star Trek: The Next Generation.' His voice adds calm authority to the character. He sounds controlled but also threatening. This makes Rama-Tut feel both royal and dangerous.

Beast, Professor Charles Xavier, Rogue, and Nightcrawler appear during the Ancient Egypt storyline in 'X-Men '97' Season 2 Episode 3 (Image Source: Disney/Marvel)

Episode 3 flashes back to around 3000 B.C.E. in Ancient Egypt. En Sabah Nur, voiced by Adetokumboh M'Cormack, is shown as a freed slave who rebels against Rama-Tut. The ruler’s advanced citadel is a key clue. It shows he is not from that time. This makes him far more than a normal ruler and explains why he matters to Apocalypse’s story. Rama-Tut’s actions become one of the key events shaping En Sabah Nur’s path toward becoming Apocalypse.

En Sabah Nur appears before becoming Apocalypse in 'X-Men '97' Season 2 Episode 3 (Image Source: Disney+/Marvel)

So is Rama-Tut actually a version of Kang in 'X-Men '97'? Yes, but with Marvel’s usual multiverse twist? He is a time traveler who goes back to Ancient Egypt and rules as a pharaoh. He may not be the same Kang seen in the live-action MCU. Jonathan Majors portrayed multiple Kang variants in the mid-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, including Rama-Tut among them. The connection gets more interesting because 'X-Men: The Animated Series' already used another Kang variant. The 1995 story 'Beyond Good and Evil' featured Bender, who later revealed himself as Immortus. Immortus is another Kang variant, usually depicted as an older figure focused on manipulating and controlling the timeline. With Rama-Tut now in 'X-Men '97,' the animated universe adds another Kang-related character.

The X-Men face danger in 'X-Men '97' Season 2 Episode 3 (Image Source: Disney+/Marvel)

Rama-Tut’s arrival matters for more than just the Kang link. His presence gives Apocalypse’s rise a clearer cause. En Sabah Nur does not become Apocalypse on his own. He grows up in a violent world where rulers like Rama-Tut use power and advanced tools to control others. This helps explain Apocalypse’s beliefs and anger. This may also confuse some viewers. The show is not just telling a story set in Ancient Egypt. It also pulls from Marvel’s long history with Kang, Rama-Tut, Immortus, and time travel. Rama-Tut connects the X-Men’s current story to a larger timeline. At the same time, he helps build Apocalypse into a villain shaped by both mutation and external influences. 'X-Men '97' Season 2 is streaming on Disney+. The first three episodes premiered on Wednesday. The season has nine episodes, with new ones releasing every Wednesday until the finale on August 12.