'Good Omens' Season 3 ending explained: Aziraphale and Crowley's final sacrifice and an Easter egg you missed

The ending of 'Good Omens' Season 3 saw Aziraphale and Crowley make a bold decision and an amazing epilogue for the two characters.

This story contains spoilers for 'Good Omens' Season 3.

Season 3 of 'Good Omens' recently came to a conclusion on a bittersweet note. The Prime Video series, based on Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman's eponymous 1990s novel, debuted in 2019. While the first two seasons of 'Good Omens' consisted of six episodes each, Season 3 was singular in length, with just one episode that ran for up to 90 minutes. Nevertheless, the finale episode provided a fitting curtain call for the saga of the demon Crowley, played by David Tennant, and the angel Aziraphale, played by Michael Sheen. The duo was left with no choice but to face up to the Second Coming, in keeping with the events of Season 2.

Michael Sheen attends The Olivier Awards 2024 at The Royal Albert Hall on April 14, 2024, in London, England (Jeff Spicer/Getty Images For SOLT)

The ending of 'Good Omens' Season 3 saw Aziraphale and Crowley imploring God to create a new universe, one that wouldn't have either a heaven or a hell, and one where human beings would be truly able to exercise their free will. The desire to bring about such a world was so deep within both Aziraphale and Crowley that the duo eventually ended up sacrificing themselves, but not before they bid each other farewell. While preparing for the sacrifice, the two of them held each other's hands. Aziraphale then pressed his fingers to his lips, then to Crowley's, before the two of them gradually faded away into nothingness. The show is kind enough to provide an epilogue that finds the two characters billions of years later. This time, the human iteration of Crowley is an astrophysicist, while the new version of Aziraphale is a bookseller.

As the two characters come across each other in Aziraphale's bookshop, they instantly take a liking to each other. The bookshop also featured a different version of the Metraton, who was then simply known as Derek. Crowley and Aziraphale decide to have dinner together in a bar, which is replete with the human versions of several familiar characters from the previous episodes of the show, such as the Anti-Christ, Adam, and Hasna's Jesus. As the duo grows old together, Crowley sums up their feelings when he says, "I don’t need anything more than this, I have the universe out there, and I have you. I have everything I’ve ever wanted." Interestingly enough, the finale episode also featured a hidden Easter egg, in the form of a detailed portrait of Pratchett himself, who passed away in 2015.

A still of Michael Sheen and David Tennant in 'Good Omens' season 3 (Image Source: Prime | Sanne Gault)

As mentioned above, all seasons and episodes of 'Good Omens' are available exclusively on Prime Video. For new users, there's a way to watch the show for free. Prime Video offers a 30-day free trial for new customers, including access to the Prime Video streaming service, free 2-day shipping, exclusive deals, and more. After the trial ends, the basic subscription package costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year.