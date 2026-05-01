‘RHOBH’ 15 Reunion Part 2 sees Dorit claim Kyle didn’t support her — but Kyle’s response says otherwise

The latest part of the Season 15 reunion saw Dorit slam Kyle as the book launch drama took center stage

During the ‘RHOBH’ Season 15 Reunion Part 2, fans witnessed Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley getting into multiple heated exchanges. One of them started after Dorit mentioned her recent book launch event, which Kyle didn’t attend. Notably, apart from Kyle, Erika Jayne and Sutton Stracke also skipped the event. At the reunion, Amanda Frances and Bozoma Saint John were discussing their professional lives when Kyle said that no one should be criticizing others’ businesses. Dorit spoke up, noting, “You had to open that door, didn’t you? We should all be supporting each other's businesses.” Listening to this, the host, Andy Cohen, asked Dorit which of her businesses Kyle didn’t support.

Dorit slammed Kyle for not supporting her recent book launch event, which she referred to as her “first business venture in years.” This accusation didn’t sit well with Kyle, and she listed out many of Dorit’s previous businesses that she had supported over the years. She mentioned Buca di Beppo (2019), Dorit’s swimsuit line (2017), and more as clips from the show’s previous seasons were shown. “I know you like to go back 10 years, Kyle,” Dorit said. Kyle responded, “It’s called history.” Kyle then pulled out her phone and read out the text she sent Dorit as she was unable to attend her book launch. In her text, Kyle apologized for not being there and mentioned that she had been overwhelmed and exhausted. However, she said she was looking forward to seeing her at her daughter, Alexia Umansky’s, wedding.

A still from 'RHOBH' Season 15 Reunion featuring Dorit Kemsley (Image Source: @Bravo)

Dorit then responded to Kyle’s text, “I get it. No worries. Thank you for the good luck wishes. Take care of yourself. Will talk another time and yes, I’ll see you at the wedding.” Kyle said that Dorit seemed fine with her absence and understood the situation over text. However, at the reunion, things did not seem that way. Seeing the texts, Andy asked Dorit whether Kyle “misread her tone,” and Dorit said yes. Kyle then accused Dorit of being fine with her absence until she spoke to Bozoma about it. A conversation between the duo was then screened.

A still from 'RHOBH' Season 15 reunion featuring Kyle Richards (Image Source: YouTube | @bravo)

As Dorit stated how she “really” felt after learning about Kyle’s absence, Kyle noted that Dorit was “full of s**t” if she didn’t mean what she said in her texts. “No, that is called being polite,” responded Dorit. She added, "I’m not going to beg anyone to come support me." Later at the reunion, Dorit noted that even Erika and Sutton did not attend her event and instead spent time together. Erika responded that she didn’t attend as she was “very hurt.” She then shed further light on the reason behind her absence, which sparked another heated argument between Erika and Dorit.