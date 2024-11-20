Bozoma Saint John's net worth: 'RHOBH' star is a 'badass' in more ways than one

Bozoma Saint John left her lucrative job at Netflix two years before joining 'RHOBH'

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA: The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 14 is set to deliver another power-packed installment, and this time, Bravo is introducing Bozoma Saint John as its newest cast member. While she may seem like just another housewife, Bozoma's extensive career in the marketing world is far from ordinary. In fact, she made headlines when she walked away from her $4 million-a-year job at Netflix, two years before joining 'RHOBH'.

With over two decades of experience in the industry, Bozoma has an estimated net worth of $30 million, according to NetWealth. But her journey to success hasn’t been without challenges. Born into a modest Ghanaian family in Middletown, Connecticut, Bozoma spent her youth in Ghana, Kenya, and Washington D.C. before settling in Colorado at the age of 12. Her career in marketing kicked off at Arnold Worldwide and later took a major leap when she joined Spike Lee’s ad agency.

In March 2005, Bozoma landed her breakthrough role as Senior Marketing Manager at PepsiCo, where she would later become Head of Music and Entertainment Marketing. Her career trajectory continued with high-profile roles, including leading Global Consumer Marketing at Apple Music & iTunes, serving as Chief Brand Officer at Uber, and taking on the Chief Marketing Officer position at Endeavor. Most recently, Bozoma served as the Global CMO at Netflix.

Bozoma’s career has been decorated with accolades, including being inducted into the American Marketing Association Hall of Fame in 2022. She was named Forbes' #1 Most Influential CMO in 2021 and earned the title of Executive of the Year in 2016. Her impressive career and bold personality make her a force to be reckoned with, both in the business world and now on 'RHOBH'.

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 14 introduces Bozoma Saint John as its newest cast member (Instagram/@badassboz)

'RHOBH' star Bozoma Saint John calls her father her greatest inspiration

'RHOBH' Season 14 star Bozoma has often spoken about her father, Dr. Appianda Arthur, being her biggest inspiration. Originally from Ghana, he served in the Ghanaian armed forces and played the clarinet before moving to the U.S. for higher education. Now, he’s the President of the Global Leaders Initiative.

Bozoma followed a similar path, attending Wesleyan University in Connecticut, where she graduated in 1999 with a degree in English and African American Studies. During her time there, she built connections that helped launch her successful career.

'RHOBH' star Bozoma Saint John left her job at Netflix two years before joining 'Real Housewives' (Instagram/@badassboz)

'RHOBH' Season 14 newbie Bozoma Saint John's parents dreamed of her becoming a doctor or lawyer

'RHOBH' newcomer Bozoma built a successful entrepreneurial career despite her parents’ traditional expectations. On 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' in February 2023, she shared that her Ghanaian parents, wanting her to pursue a stable career, hoped she’d become a doctor, lawyer, or engineer.

A career in marketing wasn’t part of the plan. However, after college, Bozoma moved to New York for a break, where she discovered her passion for marketing. She describes herself as a “hustler,” arriving in the city with “no money” but finding success through hard work.

'RHOBH' star Bozoma Saint John's career in marketing wasn't on the cards (Instagram/@badassboz)

Bozoma Saint John shares what she considers as her 'highest achievement'

Despite her impressive career, Bozoma considers her highest achievement to be motherhood. She is the proud mother of her 15-year-old daughter, Lael. This is especially meaningful to Bozoma, who tragically lost her firstborn daughter, Eve, during her first pregnancy. Eve was born prematurely, and Bozoma faced the heart-wrenching decision to choose between her life and her baby's. Fortunately, Bozoma was blessed with another chance at motherhood with the birth of Lael.

'RHOBH' star Bozoma Saint John considers her highest achievement to be motherhood (Instagram/@badassboz)

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 14 premieres on November 19 at 9 pm ET on Bravo.