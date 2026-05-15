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‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 gets major location update as Netflix confirms return and new singles

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 is set to return with a new batch of singles looking for potential romantic connections and to get married.
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
A still of Emma and Mike from 'Love Is Blind' Season 10 (Image Source: Netflix | Love Is Blind)
A still of Emma and Mike from 'Love Is Blind' Season 10 (Image Source: Netflix | Love Is Blind)

Netflix has finally confirmed the location of its upcoming ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11: Boston. The streamer’s latest announcement, shared on Thursday via Tudum, noted that “a group of single Bostonians will soon enter the Love Is Blind pods in hopes of becoming newlywed New Englanders.” Fans of the social experiment must be overjoyed after learning the latest news. Additionally, Netflix also announced that Season 11 will return in the fall, along with the long-time hosting couple, Nick and Vanessa Lachey. According to the show’s format, “a new group of romantic hopefuls will mix and mingle from behind a glowing wall.”

Female participants from 'Love Is Blind' Season 10 (Image Source: Netflix via Tudum | Photo By Adam Rose)
Female participants from 'Love Is Blind' Season 10 (Image Source: Netflix via Tudum | Photo By Adam Rose)

For the viewers who might not be aware of the show’s format, participating singles will go on a series of blind dates with fellow contestants. After a few dates, they will be able to choose the person they want to explore their connection with further. However, all of this happens without physically seeing their potential partner. The couple would only be sent on a holiday after getting engaged. Furthermore, the blind dates set the stage for participants' emotional connection to grow, while the one-on-one time during the holiday allows the couples to explore their physical connection. The next step involves couples moving in together and meeting each other’s family and friends before their wedding.

Male participants from 'Love Is Blind' Season 10 (Image Source: Netflix via Tudum | Photo By Adam Rose)
A still of male participants from 'Love Is Blind' Season 10 (Image Source: Netflix via Tudum | Photo By Adam Rose)

Season 10 featured 32 singles from Ohio looking for their potential partner. To everyone’s surprise, seven couples got engaged and moved forward with the show. It all happened within a few weeks, and then some of them got married. While three of the couples broke things off before the wedding day, the remaining four went through their weddings and shared their vows. The Emmy-nominated series is all set to return with Season 11 with a fresh batch of singles. Before that, previous ‘Love Is Blind’ seasons took place in cities such as Dallas, Chicago, and Atlanta. Apart from that, the franchise has expanded internationally with multiple spin-offs featured in Brazil, Sweden, Mexico, the UK, Dubai, Argentina, Japan, France, Italy, Germany, and the Netherlands.

A screengrab of Devonta and Brittany from 'Love Is Blind' Season 10 (Image Source: Netflix)
A screengrab of Devonta and Brittany from 'Love Is Blind' Season 10 (Image Source: Netflix)

Netflix also shared an update ​for ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 via their socials. On Thursday, the show’s official Instagram shared a post with the hosts Nick and Vanessa’s photo and captioned it with, “Love is Blind Season 11 will be set in BOSTON! Coming this Fall.” Many fans shared their excitement for the upcoming season via comments. Some of the show's alums, including Bliss Poureetezadi Goytowski, also commented and wrote, “Yesssss! So excited!” Soon, Netflix will release details about the participating singles, including their backgrounds, professions, zodiac signs, and more. With each ‘Love Is Blind’ season, the social experiment unfolds more drama, unexpected situations, and exciting match-ups among the singles.

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