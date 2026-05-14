‘Survivor’ 50 announces Sia Fan Favorite prize — here’s how fans can vote for their favorite

‘Survivor’ super fan Sia is back with the Sia Fan Favorite prize, as fans can now choose their favorite contestant to take home the prize.

Since ‘Survivor’ 50 premiered, fans have been witnessing the current season of the CBS show being ‘In the Hands of the Fans.’ It featured exciting twists, branded idols, and surprising rewards. As of now, when the show is about to end, ‘Survivor’ 50 host Jeff Probst revealed the final twist. Against a picturesque Fijian backdrop, the host pointed out how, “This season has been ‘In the Hands of the Fans,’ and now there is one fan vote left to make.” Further, he recalled ‘Survivor’ super fan Sia and her contributions to the show over the years. “Since 2016, global pop star and ‘Survivor’ super fan Sia has given away over a million dollars of her own money to players who moved with their gameplay,” he said.

A still from 'Survivor' 50 featuring the host Jeff Probst (Image Source: YouTube | @SurvivorOnCBS)

‘Survivor’ 50 host revealed that for the current season, “She [Sia] is turning that honor over to the fans, trusting you to celebrate the kind of player she always recognizes.” Hence, according to his announcement, during tonight’s episode, fans can head to survivor50cbs.votenow.tv and cast their vote for their favorite contestant. The winner will be announced during the ‘Survivor’ 50 finale on May 20. The winning contestant will take home $100,000 and be named the Sia Fan Favorite. Long-time ‘Survivor’ fans must remember that it all started in 2016 during ‘Survivor: Kaoh Rong.’ She gave away $50,000 to Tai Trang. In addition, she offered to donate another $50,000 to a charity of his choice. At the time, viewers were unaware that it was just the beginning.

A still from 'Survivor' 50 (Image Source: Instagram | @survivorcbs)

Since 2016, Sia has given away cash to many contestants and charities. This included Rick Devens, Elaine Stott, Janet Carbin, Drea Wheeler, Carolyn Wiger, Jesse Lopez, and Katurah Topps. Each of the seven contestants received $100,000 from Sia. She has also given $200,000 to a few ‘Survivor’ 43 participants. The last time it happened was during ‘Survivor’ 45, where she gave away $15,000 each to Kaleb Gebrewold and Jake O’Kane. However, Sia is back in 2026 with ‘Survivor’ 50. Until now, she had been choosing her favorite participant from the show, but now it is ‘In the Hands of the Fans.’

A still from 'Survivor' 50 (Image Source: Instagram | @survivorcbs)

In light of the online buzz, many fans have been speculating that Cirie Fields will win the prize money and become Sia’s Fan Favorite. Apart from her, other names that are making a lot of noise include Rick and Ozzy. The latest ‘Survivor’ 50 Episode 12 featured two shocking eliminations right before the show’s finale. They were Rick and Cirie. The upcoming finale will feature finalists including Joe Hunter, Jonathan Young, Rizo Velovic, Aubry Bracco, and Tiffany Ervin. One of them would be taking home the $2 million and the title of ‘Survivor’ 50 winner.