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Who will win 'Survivor 50'? Our prediction as 5 top contestants reach the finale

We pick our winner from the Final Five featuring Joe Hunter, Jonathan Young, Aubry Bracco, Rizo Velovic, and Tiffany Ervin
BY AHARON ABHISHEK
PUBLISHED 49 MINUTES AGO
Aubry Bracco and Jonathan Young in a still from 'Survivor 50' (Cover image credit: CBS | Photo by Robert Voets)
Aubry Bracco and Jonathan Young in a still from 'Survivor 50' (Cover image credit: CBS | Photo by Robert Voets)

It has been another thrilling season of 'Survivor' as the hit CBS show inches to the finale. The winner of 'Survivor 50' will be revealed on Wednesday (May 20) with the three-hour event starting at 8 p.m. PT/ET on CBS and Paramount+. The series will end with the first live reunion. As a quick primer, Rick Devens and Cirie Fields were eliminated on the May 13 episode. The final five on the island are Joe Hunter, Jonathan Young, Aubry Bracco, Rizo Velovic, and Tiffany Ervin. With this the predictions are officially underway, and here's our take on who might walk away with the the $2 million check.

1. Aubry Bracco

Aubry Bracco on 'Survivor 50' (Image credit: CBS | Photo by Robert Voets)
Aubry Bracco on 'Survivor 50' (Image credit: CBS | Photo by Robert Voets)

Aubry Bracco is the name listed most likely to win. The arc has been absolutely impressive as she went from the bottom on a tribe with plans to lose on purpose to seizing the opportunity in Ozzy's elimination. Her head-on with Fields in Episode 12 just cemented her case as one of the names hard to beat. Should she make the Final three, it will be one of the more storied runs in the series' history and a classic underdog tale. Our money is on Bracco.

2.  Tiffany Ervin

Tiffany Ervin on 'Survivor 50' (Image credit: CBS | Photo by Robert Voets)
Tiffany Ervin on 'Survivor 50' (Image credit: CBS | Photo by Robert Voets)

All it takes for Ervin to probably make the Final Three is winning another immunity (she's won three this season), and with Bracco comparing her to Michele Fitzgerald, the odds of Ervin winning it all is a real possibility. With more challenges and big moments in the finale, there's every reason to believe she can spring a surprise despite having a hit-or-miss edit this season.

3. Rizo Velovic

Riz Velovic on 'Survivor 50' (Image credit: CBS | Photo by Robert Voets)
Riz Velovic on 'Survivor 50' (Image credit: CBS | Photo by Robert Voets)

'RizGod' was a major mystery at the start of the season. The experience of playing consecutive seasons has seen him operate at a level not many saw coming. While he's yet to impress the jury should he make Day 26 (and he has the idol), he will be one of the names to keep an eye out on. Safe to say, Velovic has the skill, and he talks the game the way a confident contestant would. Fans shouldn't sleep on the man yet.

4. Jonathan Young

Jonathan Young on 'Survivor 50' (Image credit: CBS | Photo by Robert Voets)
Jonathan Young on 'Survivor 50' (Image credit: CBS | Photo by Robert Voets)

What made Young a contestant winning respect was standing by his commitment to make good on the errors from the past time. Season 42's scars have made him a conensus Final Five, but his chances of winning it all look bleak considering the competition he's dealing with. That he's not looked at as a bona fide threat makes his case harder to win the $2 million.

5. Joe Hunter

Joe Hunter on 'Survivor 50' (Image credit: CBS | Photo by Robert Voets)
Joe Hunter on 'Survivor 50' (Image credit: CBS | Photo by Robert Voets)

Second finale, but can he make the final turn like he was in Season 48 will be the question with Hunter. Loyal as they come, and honor-bound, Hunter is one of the names who was always in the mix to make it to the end. Like Ervin, he's won immunity challenges, and is expected to make one major move. But we feel it might be a little too late.

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