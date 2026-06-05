MEAWW Entertainment Logo

'Love Island' USA star Charlie Georgiou weighs in on Zach-Kenzie drama and fans make a major demand

Zach's brother and Season 7 islander, Charlie Georgiou, recently commented on the drama in the villa
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
(L) Kenzie and Zach from 'Love Island' USA Season 8 Episode 1; (R) Zach's brother Charlie (Cover Image Source: Instagram | (L) @loveislandusa; (R) @charliegeorgio)
(L) Kenzie and Zach from 'Love Island' USA Season 8 Episode 1; (R) Zach's brother Charlie (Cover Image Source: Instagram | (L) @loveislandusa; (R) @charliegeorgio)

‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 began with five couples: Trinity and Bryce, Beatriz and Sean, Melanie and Sincere, Kenzie and Zach, and Aniya and KC. Soon, the show introduced two new bombshells: Kayda and Gabriel. The two chose to pair up with Zach and Beatriz, respectively, leaving OG islanders Kenzie and Sean single. Things took a turn when Zach chose to explore this new connection, leaving Kenzie unhappy. Seeing him with Kayda didn't sit well with Kenzie, and she shared her thoughts with fellow Islander Melanie. During their conversation, she mentioned that she was “over” Zach and compared him to his brother, Charlie Georgiou, who appeared on Season 7 of the hit show. “I think Charlie’s ton f**king cuter than him,” she said. Kenzie's comment about Charlie created a buzz online, and Charlie took matters into his own hands.

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 2 featuring Zach (Image Source: @Peacock)
A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 2 featuring Zach (Image Source: Peacock)

On June 5, 2026, Charlie wrote on Threads, “Dw Kenzie big bro will take care of you.” Several fans took to the comments section of his post and begged him to return to the villa as a bombshell or during Casa Amor. A user commented, “GET INTO CASA AMOR please,” while another demanded, “Bring Charlie in !!!” A fan mentioned, “Charlie if you aren’t back for Casa Amor, we RIOT!!!!” One individual then begged, “Come save the villa.” Apart from fans, the show's official page also left a comment on the post, writing, “CHARLIE” with an eyes emoji. A fan of the show reacted to this comment, "Bring big bro back as a bombshell again! Immediately lol," while another said, "Yall better get him to casa !! Don’t play!!"

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 2 featuring Kenzie (Image Source: @Peacock)
A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 3 featuring Kenzie (Image Source: Peacock)

The drama between Kenzie and Zach began when Kayda decided to couple up with him. During ‘Love Island’ USA Episode 3, Kenzie shared, “I literally would roll my eyes every single time we made eye contact. I’m like over him. Oh, I’m so over him.” Recalling her previous conversation with Zach, she added, “He wanted a girl with dark hair, and there she is. It’s just this s**tty feeling. But I’m not gonna sit here and say that I’m hurt by it.” Additionally, since Zach is now coupled up with Kayda, Kenzie is left single, along with another islander, Sean. The two are currently the only singles in the villa, meaning there will soon be an elimination, and they might be on the verge of going home. To know more about Kenzie's journey on the show, fans can stream the latest episode on Peacock.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 3 gets tense as Kenzie and Sean are left vulnerable after major shake-up
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 3 gets tense as Kenzie and Sean are left vulnerable after major shake-up

In Episode 3, Kayda spent her time getting to know Zach, Kenzie's former connection
9 hours ago
‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Drama: Sean Reifel’s mom fires back after mayor slams his exit from police force
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Drama: Sean Reifel’s mom fires back after mayor slams his exit from police force

After the mayor and police chief shared their disappointment, Sean’s mother clapped back, while his sister also supported his decision.
1 day ago
‘AGT’ judges couldn’t believe their eyes when these dancing robots pulled off a somersault on live TV
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

‘AGT’ judges couldn’t believe their eyes when these dancing robots pulled off a somersault on live TV

Unitree was one of the most spectacular acts of the season premiere episode, but it failed to earn the Golden Buzzer.
1 day ago
‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 contestant breaks silence on axing over racial slur: ‘I’m embarrassed…’
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 contestant breaks silence on axing over racial slur: ‘I’m embarrassed…’

After being dropped from the official cast list, islander issued a public apology via social media, taking accountability for previous actions.
1 day ago
Who is Kayda Reese Bosse? ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 bombshell heats up villa after exploring two connections
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

Who is Kayda Reese Bosse? ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 bombshell heats up villa after exploring two connections

Kayda explored her connection with Zach and Bryce before making the ultimate decision to couple up in the villa.
1 day ago
‘AGT’ Season 21 to feature many returning acts, including a magician Simon Cowell says is ‘like night and day’
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

‘AGT’ Season 21 to feature many returning acts, including a magician Simon Cowell says is ‘like night and day’

‘America’s Got Talent’ judges are teasing major surprises ahead, including returning contestants and a mystery act that left Simon Cowell stunned.
1 day ago
‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 2: Kenzie and Sean blindsided as bombshells shake up the villa
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 2: Kenzie and Sean blindsided as bombshells shake up the villa

Things took a turn for the original couples after two new bombshells arrived and broke up their newly developing connections.
1 day ago
Simon Cowell says this mind-blowing dance act on ‘AGT’ is still his favorite and it wasn’t from season 21
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

Simon Cowell says this mind-blowing dance act on ‘AGT’ is still his favorite and it wasn’t from season 21

Season 21 of ‘America’s Got Talent’ is here, but Simon Cowell can’t stop talking about his favorite act from an earlier season and it’s easy to understand why
2 days ago
‘AGT’ couple returns with a death-defying act that left judges stunned after a devastating onstage injury
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

‘AGT’ couple returns with a death-defying act that left judges stunned after a devastating onstage injury

Tyrone and Margo perform a knife and crossbow act on 'AGT' Season 21, revealing they continued after a past accident where Margo was injured and lost partial vision in one eye
2 days ago
Inside the ‘Love Island USA’ pay structure and why islanders don’t get paid as much as you think
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

Inside the ‘Love Island USA’ pay structure and why islanders don’t get paid as much as you think

The latest season of the dating reality series began on June 2 and features 12 new contestants vying for the top prize.
2 days ago