'Love Island' USA star Charlie Georgiou weighs in on Zach-Kenzie drama and fans make a major demand

Zach's brother and Season 7 islander, Charlie Georgiou, recently commented on the drama in the villa

‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 began with five couples: Trinity and Bryce, Beatriz and Sean, Melanie and Sincere, Kenzie and Zach, and Aniya and KC. Soon, the show introduced two new bombshells: Kayda and Gabriel. The two chose to pair up with Zach and Beatriz, respectively, leaving OG islanders Kenzie and Sean single. Things took a turn when Zach chose to explore this new connection, leaving Kenzie unhappy. Seeing him with Kayda didn't sit well with Kenzie, and she shared her thoughts with fellow Islander Melanie. During their conversation, she mentioned that she was “over” Zach and compared him to his brother, Charlie Georgiou, who appeared on Season 7 of the hit show. “I think Charlie’s ton f**king cuter than him,” she said. Kenzie's comment about Charlie created a buzz online, and Charlie took matters into his own hands.

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 2 featuring Zach (Image Source: Peacock)

On June 5, 2026, Charlie wrote on Threads, “Dw Kenzie big bro will take care of you.” Several fans took to the comments section of his post and begged him to return to the villa as a bombshell or during Casa Amor. A user commented, “GET INTO CASA AMOR please,” while another demanded, “Bring Charlie in !!!” A fan mentioned, “Charlie if you aren’t back for Casa Amor, we RIOT!!!!” One individual then begged, “Come save the villa.” Apart from fans, the show's official page also left a comment on the post, writing, “CHARLIE” with an eyes emoji. A fan of the show reacted to this comment, "Bring big bro back as a bombshell again! Immediately lol," while another said, "Yall better get him to casa !! Don’t play!!"

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 3 featuring Kenzie (Image Source: Peacock)

The drama between Kenzie and Zach began when Kayda decided to couple up with him. During ‘Love Island’ USA Episode 3, Kenzie shared, “I literally would roll my eyes every single time we made eye contact. I’m like over him. Oh, I’m so over him.” Recalling her previous conversation with Zach, she added, “He wanted a girl with dark hair, and there she is. It’s just this s**tty feeling. But I’m not gonna sit here and say that I’m hurt by it.” Additionally, since Zach is now coupled up with Kayda, Kenzie is left single, along with another islander, Sean. The two are currently the only singles in the villa, meaning there will soon be an elimination, and they might be on the verge of going home. To know more about Kenzie's journey on the show, fans can stream the latest episode on Peacock.