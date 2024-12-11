'MAFS' star Michelle Tomblin's apartment is a letdown after all the hype

'MAFS' star Michelle Tomblin often criticizes David Trimble's living situation

'Married At First Sight' Season 18 star Michelle Tomblin currently resides in Chicago, Illinois. Throughout the season, she has been vocal about her strong dislike for her husband David Trimble's living situation. She often expressed her discomfort with the idea of him living in his parent's basement, constantly cringing at the thought.

According to Michelle, a basement was synonymous with a lack of sophistication and independence, and couldn't live up to her standards. The couple recently visited each other's homes to explore the possibility of moving in together, only to discover that Michelle's apartment didn't quite meet expectations. It was way more compact than David's place. Despite being the basement, David's place looked cozy and had a welcoming surrounding. It was well-furnished with a separate entrance from his parents' house.

Michelle had never expected that living in his parent's basement could provide privacy, but David's place had it all. Meanwhile, Michelle's apartment lacked most of the basic amenities and felt much more minimalistic. David's reaction to Michelle's place was genuine and he was right to call it 'simple'. In fact, Michelle's apartment wasn't worth the hype especially when compared to David's surprisingly comfortable setup.

'MAFS' star David Trimble defends living in his parents' basement

'MAFS' star David Trimble recently defended his living situation after ongoing criticism from Michelle Tomblin. He explained that while he is very close to his family, he is not a 'mama's boy'. He further revealed that he buys his groceries and also pays rent to his parents. He also admitted to paying off his car expenses four months earlier.

David insisted that he was still paying off his student loans and believed staying with his parents was the right decision given his financial situation. The Lifetime show star further claimed that he is now in a better financial position and can afford a new place. However, despite his efforts to convince Michelle that he has achieved financial stability, she was unwilling to understand his situation and move past the drama.

'MAFS' star Michelle Tomblin called David Trimble's living situation 'gross'

'MAFS' star Michelle Tomblin never hesitates to criticize her husband David Trimble's living situation, and this time she went too far by calling it "gross." She claimed, "I just don't think it's attractive." She further emphasized that she had worked hard and wanted a partner who was financially on the same level as her, or at least her equal. She admitted to being left disappointed as she wasn't expecting to be married to someone who lives at home.

She added, "I don't want to sit here and be like, 'You live at home with your parents, gross.' That's not my intention." Michelle claimed that she had higher expectations and was disappointed with herself for not conveying them properly to the experts.

