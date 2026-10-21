Are Tucker and Sahar still together? Inside ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 secret love story

Here's how a LinkedIn message changed Tucker and Sahar's story following the ‘Love Is Blind’ pods.

‘Love Is Blind’ usually sends its contestants from the pods toward a proposal. Tucker Myhre and Sahar Mostafavi’s story took a detour through LinkedIn. Their connection never became one of Season 11’s featured romances. But an October 20 appearance on ‘The Viall Files’ revealed what happened after their time in the experiment ended.

Yes, Tucker and Sahar are still together. They now live together and have adopted a dog. Their relationship developed after they left the pods, where they did not get engaged. The interview gave viewers an update on a connection they had not seen unfold onscreen.

Myhre, a 35-year-old senior solutions consultant, grew up in a dairy farming town in Vermont and lives in Boston, while Mostafavi is a 34-year-old orthodontist. He said she was his first choice from the first day of the experiment. She initially saw their connection differently and felt he did not fit the checklist she had brought into the dating process.

Recalling how she had ended their romantic connection, Mostafavi shared what she told him in the pods. “Tucker, I think we’re such good friends, but I think we should remain friends. And I was like, let’s get together for wine and cheese and a charcuterie board when we get back to Boston.” At that point, her invitation was to spend time together as friends. Neither left the experiment with a proposal to the other.

After leaving the pods, Myhre found Mostafavi’s LinkedIn profile and sent her a message. They met the same night they arrived back in Boston. Their connection continued outside filming, and Myhre first told her he loved her at a Pod Squad meetup. What began with an invitation to catch up after the show became a relationship away from its cameras.

Tucker and Sahar pose together in a photo shared on Instagram (Image Source: Instagram | @saharm11)

Both questioned whether their relationship would have survived the full experiment. They described the show as a “pressure cooker” while discussing why dating outside that setting had benefited them. They also revealed they attended therapy together before Season 11 premiered. They took that step despite already knowing their connection would not be included in the episodes.

For viewers following the relationships that did make the show, ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 is streaming on Netflix. Episodes six through eight arrive October 21. Episodes nine through 11 follow on October 28. The season’s 12th episode is scheduled for November 4.