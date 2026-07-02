Where is Jamal ‘JT’ Thomas now? Netflix's ‘Worst Neighbor Ever’ recounts the Oakland family’s nightmare

Netflix’s 'Worst Neighbor Ever' Episode 3 details how a months-long dispute between Oakland neighbors escalated into a violent confrontation.

Netflix’s 'Worst Neighbor Ever' episode 3 brings viewers to Oakland’s Eastmont Hills neighborhood, where months of alleged harassment by former neighbor Jamal 'JT' Thomas ended in the fatal shooting of Miles Armstead. Jamal “JT” Thomas, their former neighbor, was later convicted in the fatal shooting of Miles after months of harassment against the family. As for where Thomas is now, he remains incarcerated after being sentenced in April 2025 to life in prison with the possibility of parole for Miles Armstead's murder. People reported that he is currently behind bars at High Desert State Prison, while A&E reported that he was sentenced in April 2025 to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

A still from 'Worst Neighbor Ever' Episode 3 shows the broken windows at Miles and Melina Armstead’s Oakland home (Image Source: Netflix)

Miles and Melina moved into their Oakland home in 2017 with their blended family. The couple initially had a friendly relationship with the Thomas family, who lived next door. Jamal Thomas, also known as JT, reportedly became familiar with Miles and sometimes helped with small household tasks. That changed after the Thomas family was evicted in 2019, and JT allegedly stayed behind, squatting at the property even after his relatives moved out.

Miles Armstead and Melina Armstead in an archival photo shown in 'Worst Neighbor Ever' Episode 3 (Image Source: Netflix)

Miles warned the new owners that Thomas was living in the house in secret. JT allegedly believed the Armsteads and the property owner were working together against him, and the situation soon escalated. The harassment began with late-night door knocks, complaints, and shouting outside the family’s home. It later turned into smashed windows, thrown rocks, and repeated threats, forcing the Armsteads to call police more than 20 times between late 2019 and May 2020. Melina recalled the family being frightened by the repeated incidents, especially after rocks came through the windows while she was pregnant. The family eventually boarded up parts of their home for protection. Miles also stayed awake at night with a baseball bat as the family tried to protect themselves. The Armsteads obtained a restraining order, but Thomas allegedly continued returning to the house.

A booking photo of Jamal “JT” Thomas, shown in 'Worst Neighbor Ever' Episode 3 (Image Source: Netflix)

One of the details highlighted in 'Worst Neighbor Ever' is how JT was arrested for making criminal threats but was later released. In body-camera footage, he was heard saying, “Guess what, guys, I’ll be right back,” before adding, “I’m going to k*ll him next time.” The docuseries also examines the police response to the Armsteads’ repeated calls. The Sacramento Bee reported that a lawsuit later alleged Oakland police and Alameda County probation officials could have done more before Miles was killed. By 2020, the Armsteads had decided they could no longer live in the home. They moved out and began preparing the property for sale. On May 1, 2020, Miles returned to the house to do yard work and make repairs before selling it. According to CBS News, prosecutors said Thomas shot Miles while Miles was running away from him, and was later identified by neighbors as the shooter.

Miles Armstead in an archival photo shown in 'Worst Neighbor Ever' Episode 3 (Image Source: Netflix)

Miles died at age 44. He had three children from a previous marriage and was expecting a child with Melina at the time of his death. Melina gave birth to their daughter, Ava, in July 2020, two months later. The episode portrays the murder not as a sudden dispute, but as the culmination of months of reported threats, repeated police calls, and escalating harassment. Jamal “JT” Thomas was arrested hours after the shooting. He was later convicted in 2024 of first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm by a felon with priors. CBS News also reported that the conviction included a gun enhancement. He was sentenced in April 2025 to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Police bodycam footage of Jamal “JT” Thomas in 'Worst Neighbor Ever' Episode 3 (Image Source: Netflix)

The case did not end with his conviction. Miles’ family later pursued legal action over the response before the murder. The Sacramento Bee reported that the lawsuit alleged the family repeatedly called police, had a restraining order, and said Thomas was violating the terms of his release. The family was awarded a $2.4 million settlement in October 2023, with Oakland paying $450,000 and Alameda County paying $1.95 million. 'Worst Neighbor Ever' is now streaming on Netflix. Episode 3, titled 'Fear Thy Neighbor' covers the case of Miles Armstead, Melina Armstead, and Jamal “JT” Thomas.