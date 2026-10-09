MEAWW Entertainment Logo

‘X-Men ‘97’ Season 3 adds She-Hulk along with Marvel’s most R-rated hero

'X-Men '97' Season 3 teases a growing anti-mutant crisis, the Brotherhood’s unexpected role, and a surprise wedding appearance from She-Hulk.
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
A still from 'X-Men '97' — (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Marvel Entertainment)
A still from 'X-Men '97' — (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Marvel Entertainment)

'X-Men ’97' has offered an early look at Season 3, with Marvel Television head Brad Winderbaum unveiling footage during New York Comic Con. The preview reveals a new threat for mutants, the increased involvement of the Brotherhood, and an unusual wedding party that involves Deadpool and She-Hulk. The new season will be another continuation of the animated series on Disney+, after the season where X-Men found themselves under attack by their opponents and political interests.

The preview starts with the graffiti that asks, “Where are the X-Men?” The city is in chaos, as the police block the streets and close the border. The mutants are unable to get to the place of the Professor X’s school and need to obtain the letters of transit to get a shelter. One young mutant tries to pass the border but is apprehended as a threat. Just before they manage to take her away, some other mutants come to save her. And when the girl asks if they are the X-Men, they say, “No, we’re the brotherhood.” The footage also shows Storm and Professor X discussing their conflict with the US president. Later, they attend the wedding of Gambit and Rogue, where Deadpool and She-Hulk appear among the guests. Marvel has not released a full synopsis for Season 3, so the preview offers only a limited look at the story ahead. 

A still from 'X-Men '97'
A still from 'X-Men '97' — (Image Source: YouTube | Marvel Entertainment)

Season 2 concluded on August 12 after following the team as its members became scattered across time while battling Apocalypse. The finale delivered several major twists. Mystique killed X-Factor leader Valerie Cooper and took her place, while her human son, Graydon Creed, won the US presidential election. His victory creates a new political obstacle for mutants already struggling to survive. Gambit was resurrected by Apocalypse in Season 1 too, though he was dead before this happened. This time, Gambit became one of Apocalypse’s Horsemen. Rogue was the one who finally saved her boyfriend from Apocalypse, but she got help from Nightcrawler who made the ultimate sacrifice for her. 

A still from 'X-Men '97'
A still from 'X-Men '97' — (Image Source: YouTube | Marvel Entertainment)

There seems to be a bigger issue here than the X-Men's conflicts with their typical enemies. The Brotherhood is actively getting involved in protecting the mutants and there are questions on whether they will employ a different strategy compared to the one employed by the X-Men. There is a very personal incident in the midst of the crisis in the form of the wedding ceremony. Deadpool and She-Hulk's appearances also introduce an unexpected crossover element, although Marvel has not explained how the characters fit into the story.

'X-Men '97' revived the world of 'X-Men: The Animated Series', which originally ran from 1992 to 1997. It debuted on Disney+ in 2024, with the return of the old animated characters in a new season. Marvel Studios has yet to reveal a full schedule for Season 3 release.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

‘Chicago Med’ brings back an original star for Season 12, seven years after his exit
TV

‘Chicago Med’ brings back an original star for Season 12, seven years after his exit

A familiar face from the medical drama’s early years is heading back to Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, bringing a new patient case.
3 hours ago
Where to watch ‘Sheriff Country’ Season 2? Release date, time and episode schedule
TV

Where to watch ‘Sheriff Country’ Season 2? Release date, time and episode schedule

Mickey Fox returns to investigate new crimes in Edgewater as 'Sheriff Country' Season 2 explores a shocking family revelation and fresh threats.
5 hours ago
Where to watch ‘Fire Country’ Season 5? Release date, time and episode schedule
TV

Where to watch ‘Fire Country’ Season 5? Release date, time and episode schedule

'Fire Country' Season 5 brings new emergencies to Edgewater, introduces a new firefighter, and sets up a crossover with 'Sheriff Country'
6 hours ago
'Boston Blue' Season 2 showrunners finally address Tom Selleck's future in 'Blue Bloods' spinoff
TV

'Boston Blue' Season 2 showrunners finally address Tom Selleck's future in 'Blue Bloods' spinoff

'Boston Blue' Season 2, starring Donnie Wahlberg, will premiere on October 9, 2026
11 hours ago
Is ‘VisionQuest’ important for ‘Doomsday’? What we know after Marvel screens Episode 1 at NYCC
SAN DIEGO COMIC-CON (SDCC)

Is ‘VisionQuest’ important for ‘Doomsday’? What we know after Marvel screens Episode 1 at NYCC

Fans at New York Comic Con 2026 were treated to the first episode of ‘VisionQuest’ ahead of its premiere on October 14
11 hours ago
Where is Newfoundland? Netflix’s ‘Below’ filming locations explored
TV

Where is Newfoundland? Netflix’s ‘Below’ filming locations explored

Netflix’s six-part mystery-horror series ‘Below’ premiered on October 8, 2026
13 hours ago
Who is Papa Legba? ‘American Horror Story’ 13 Episode 8 ending explained as witches prepare to stop Satan
TV

Who is Papa Legba? ‘American Horror Story’ 13 Episode 8 ending explained as witches prepare to stop Satan

Theories suggest Mallory’s time powers and Ben’s 616 mark could help stop Satan in ‘American Horror Story’ Season 13
15 hours ago
HBO greenlights ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ sequel series as familiar faces return for a new chapter
TV

HBO greenlights ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ sequel series as familiar faces return for a new chapter

The original film revolved around Rachel, who learns that her boyfriend comes from one of the richest families in the city
16 hours ago
‘Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’ Season 2 gets release date after schedule change
TV

‘Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’ Season 2 gets release date after schedule change

The highly anticipated animated series’ next season finally has a 2027 premiere date
18 hours ago
Marvel sets release window for ‘Zodiac’ and the logo offers a major clue
SAN DIEGO COMIC-CON (SDCC)

Marvel sets release window for ‘Zodiac’ and the logo offers a major clue

Marvel revealed at New York Comic Con 2026 that the live-action project will begin shooting in London in spring next year
18 hours ago