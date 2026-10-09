‘X-Men ‘97’ Season 3 adds She-Hulk along with Marvel’s most R-rated hero

'X-Men '97' Season 3 teases a growing anti-mutant crisis, the Brotherhood’s unexpected role, and a surprise wedding appearance from She-Hulk.

'X-Men ’97' has offered an early look at Season 3, with Marvel Television head Brad Winderbaum unveiling footage during New York Comic Con. The preview reveals a new threat for mutants, the increased involvement of the Brotherhood, and an unusual wedding party that involves Deadpool and She-Hulk. The new season will be another continuation of the animated series on Disney+, after the season where X-Men found themselves under attack by their opponents and political interests.

The preview starts with the graffiti that asks, “Where are the X-Men?” The city is in chaos, as the police block the streets and close the border. The mutants are unable to get to the place of the Professor X’s school and need to obtain the letters of transit to get a shelter. One young mutant tries to pass the border but is apprehended as a threat. Just before they manage to take her away, some other mutants come to save her. And when the girl asks if they are the X-Men, they say, “No, we’re the brotherhood.” The footage also shows Storm and Professor X discussing their conflict with the US president. Later, they attend the wedding of Gambit and Rogue, where Deadpool and She-Hulk appear among the guests. Marvel has not released a full synopsis for Season 3, so the preview offers only a limited look at the story ahead.

A still from 'X-Men '97' — (Image Source: YouTube | Marvel Entertainment)

Season 2 concluded on August 12 after following the team as its members became scattered across time while battling Apocalypse. The finale delivered several major twists. Mystique killed X-Factor leader Valerie Cooper and took her place, while her human son, Graydon Creed, won the US presidential election. His victory creates a new political obstacle for mutants already struggling to survive. Gambit was resurrected by Apocalypse in Season 1 too, though he was dead before this happened. This time, Gambit became one of Apocalypse’s Horsemen. Rogue was the one who finally saved her boyfriend from Apocalypse, but she got help from Nightcrawler who made the ultimate sacrifice for her.

A still from 'X-Men '97' — (Image Source: YouTube | Marvel Entertainment)

There seems to be a bigger issue here than the X-Men's conflicts with their typical enemies. The Brotherhood is actively getting involved in protecting the mutants and there are questions on whether they will employ a different strategy compared to the one employed by the X-Men. There is a very personal incident in the midst of the crisis in the form of the wedding ceremony. Deadpool and She-Hulk's appearances also introduce an unexpected crossover element, although Marvel has not explained how the characters fit into the story.

'X-Men '97' revived the world of 'X-Men: The Animated Series', which originally ran from 1992 to 1997. It debuted on Disney+ in 2024, with the return of the old animated characters in a new season. Marvel Studios has yet to reveal a full schedule for Season 3 release.