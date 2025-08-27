Insider reveals two beloved ‘AGT’ judges may not return next season as Simon Cowell takes casting control

As NBC gears up for ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 21, contract negotiations are reportedly underway.

‘America’s Got Talent’ has shuffled its judging panel over the years, welcoming new faces. While Sofia Vergara and Mel B have been two of the oldest judges on the panel, latest reports suggest that these fan-favorite judges might not be a part of the future season of ‘AGT.’ According to a report by The US Sun, the future of the ‘Modern Family’ actress, 53, and Mel B, 50, is “uncertain.”

The report also suggests that their future will be decided by Simon Cowell, who is not only the head judge in the talent competition but also an executive producer for the reality TV series and its spinoffs. This also means that Cowell had control over the show’s direction. According to The Mirror US, NBC has already approved ‘AGT’ Season 21. However, an industry insider told The US Sun that it’s still “way too early” for the judging panel to be officially announced. The source also mentioned that the station is most likely to decide its judging panel this winter after the current season concludes.

“No one knows for sure because no decisions have been made, but I doubt it will be the same exact four judges,” the insider mentioned. Dilvulging further, the source also mentioned, “Howie and Simon have longer-term, more stable contracts. When Sofia first signed on, I believe it was initially a 3-year contract or something like that.” “And there's a mutual option for both her and the network to renew by the year following. Which, clearly, they have been doing. Mel. I want to say it's on a year-by-year contract,” the source continued. "So it depends more on the ladies and what the show, or honestly what Simon, says.” The insider also said that Cowell has “the most pull” in the show and is the one who decides who sits with him on the panel.

“Basically, anyone who wants a job on the show has to get it approved by him and stay on his good side,” the source mentioned. The insider added, “He's got the most say, but it's not solely his decision.” Vergara became a part of ‘America’s Got Talent’ during its Season 15 back in 2020. This was after her family sitcom concluded. Season 20 marks the actress’s fifth year on the reality show. Talking about Mel B, she first appeared in Season 8 back in 2013.

The singer continued her stint on the show until 2018. She was later seen on ‘America’s Got Talent’ spin-off series, ‘AGT: Champions’ as well as ‘AGT: Fantasy League.’ This year, Mel B made a grand comeback on the original show. According to The US Sun, in 2018, Mel B admitted that she was “fired” and replaced with Gabrielle Union. It was in 2015 that Cowell joined ‘America’s Got Talent’ as a judge in Season 11. He replaced a longtime judge, Howard Stern, back in the day.