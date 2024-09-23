Top 10 Netflix shows this week: Nicole Kidman's thriller overthrows 'Emily in Paris', and takes over #1 spot

Here’s a glimpse of the top 10 Netflix shows this week

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: This week on Netflix, 'The Perfect Couple' takes on the number one spot with 'Emily in Paris' Season 4 and 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 following closely behind. 'The Perfect Couple' is a thrilling Netflix series based on Jeneva Ross's bestselling novel, following the complex relationship between wealthy couple Sarah and Adam, whose picture-perfect marriage turns out to be a facade.

'The Perfect Couple' features an impressive cast including Nicole Kidman as Sarah, Javier Bardem as Adam, and Noah Centineo as the younger man entangled in their explosive relationship.

The latest weekly rankings are out, and here's a closer look at the top 10 TV shows that are currently making waves on Netflix.

10. 'The Accident'

'The Accident' delivers a harrowing look at how a single disaster can spiral into a complex maze of pain (@netflix)

Coming in at the tenth spot is 'The Accident'. This intense series follows a small town dealing with the aftermath of a devastating explosion that kills several teenagers. As the community tries to heal and find answers, dark secrets and lies start to surface. With its complex characters, moral dilemmas, and thought-provoking themes, 'The Accident' is a show that'll keep you on the edge of your seat. It's like trying to piece together a puzzle - just when you think you know what happened, new clues emerge! If you love mystery and drama, this show is a must-watch.

9. 'A Discovery of Witches'

A still from 'A Discovery of Witches' (@netflix)

Dropping to the ninth place is 'A Discovery of Witches'. It's about a woman named Diana who finds a special book that's full of secrets about magic. She meets a vampire named Matthew who's also interested in the book. Together, they go on a big adventure to learn more about the book and themselves. This show is great because it's like a big puzzle with lots of exciting pieces - romance, magic, and mystery! You'll love it if you like fantasy and adventure. It's like a special treat for your imagination!

8. 'Dark Winds' Season 1

A still from 'Dark Winds' (@netflix)

Slipping down to number eight on the Netflix charts is 'Dark Winds' Season 1. This show is about two detectives who try to solve a very strange and scary murder on a Native American reservation. It's like a big puzzle that keeps you guessing and wanting more. The show is also about more than just the murder - it's about the people and their stories, and that's what makes it so good.

7. 'KAOS'

Official poster for 'KAOS' (@netflix)

Coming in at number seven is 'KAOS', which is a dark series that revolves around characters from Greek mythology. Created by Charlie Covell, this psychological thriller reimagines ancient myths in modern-day London, exploring the complexities of human nature through the lives of gods and mortals.

6. 'The Circle' Season 7

'The Circle' Season 7 player Garret Caillouet is a fitness trainer (@netflix)

'The Circle' Season 7 takes the sixth spot on the list. The show is a social experiment reality show where contestants live in an apartment building, interacting solely through a social media platform called 'The Circle'. Players can present themselves honestly or catfish others, competing for popularity and a $100,000 prize. With no face-to-face interactions, alliances form and drama unfolds as contestants rate and eliminate each other, testing the boundaries of online relationships, identity, and trust. Creator Tim Harcourt's innovative format blurs reality TV and social commentary, making 'The Circle' a fascinating exploration of human connection in the digital age.

5. 'Outlast' Season 2

A still from 'Outlast' (@netflix)

Climbing up the ranks at number five is 'Outlast' Season 2 where, sixteen rugged survivalists are dropped into the unforgiving Alaskan wilderness, competing in a high-stakes challenge to outlast each other. With a million-dollar prize on the line, contestants must endure harsh elements, build shelters, and forage for food while navigating complex alliances and cutthroat strategies.

4. 'Worst Ex Ever'

A still from 'Worst Ex Ever' (@netflix)

Dropping down to the fourth spot on the chart for this week is 'Worst Ex Ever'. Abusers can seem loving and friendly, but secretly hurt and control their partners. No one expects to be in a harmful relationship, but it can take time to see the truth. The new true crime series 'Worst Ex Ever' shares four shocking stories of wrong relationships. Through real-life interviews, survivors, families, and investigators share their devastating experiences, exposing the dangers of hidden abuse.

3. 'Selling Sunset' Season 8

A still from 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 (@netflix)

Coming in at number three on the list is 'Selling Sunset' Season 8, where the glamorous real estate agents of The Oppenheim Group return, moving through the luxurious Los Angeles property market. As they showcase breathtaking multi-million-dollar listings, tensions rise and drama unfolds among the agents, including Jason Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, and Mary Fitzgerald. From lavish open houses to high-stakes negotiations, Season 8 brings more catty conflicts, opulent properties, and a glimpse into the exclusive world of LA's elite real estate.

2. 'Emily in Paris' Season 4

Emily Cooper's love life will face major challenges in 'Emily in Paris' Season 4, Part 2 (@netflix)

Climbing back up to number 2 from this week is 'Emily in Paris' Season 4. Lily Collins returns as Emily Cooper in 'Emily in Paris' Season 4, navigating love, friendship, and career drama. Still reeling from Gabriel's pregnancy bombshell with her friend Camille, Emily must work with him to achieve a Michelin star. Meanwhile, her friend Mindy prepares for Eurovision and Sylvie faces a past challenge that comes back to haunt her. The first half of the season is now streaming, with the final episodes arriving on September 12.

1. 'The Perfect Couple'

Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber in 'The Perfect Couple' (@netflix)

'The Perfect Couple' reaches the top spot for the list this week. The show is a gripping psychological thriller based on Jeneva Ross's novel, following the seemingly flawless marriage of Sarah and Adam. But when Sarah's illicit affair ends in tragedy, Adam becomes the prime suspect, and the investigation exposes dark secrets beneath their polished facade. As secrets untangle, the couple's picture-perfect life crumbles, revealing lies, deceit, and the true cost of maintaining appearances.