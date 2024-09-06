'The Perfect Couple' could have been the best show of the year if it wasn't for a major plot hole

'The Perfect Couple' needed to deliver a better explanation of events during the big reveal of the killer

Contains major spoilers for 'The Perfect Couple'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'The Perfect Couple' is almost an amazing murder mystery show—almost, I repeat! Premiering on Netflix on Thursday, September 5, the Nicole Kidman-starring series had all the elements to be the standout show of the year, but its climax left us disappointed.

The show begins with the wedding preparations of Benji (Billy Howle) and Amelia (Eve Hewson) with their family and friends gathering at the groom's luxurious residence. The celebrations take a dramatic turn when Amelia's best friend Merritt Monaco (Meghann Fahy) is found dead on the beach. The lavish estate becomes a crime scene, and everyone is a suspect—including the groom's wealthy parents. The strength of a good mystery show is to deliver what's least expected. Though the killer in 'The Perfect Couple' was someone we never suspected, the plot hole in how the murder was executed undermines the overall impact.

Who is Merritt Monaco's killer in 'The Perfect Couple'?

Meghann Fahy in 'The Perfect Couple' (@netflix/@seaciapavao)

After a lengthy investigation spanning six episodes, the killer is finally revealed in 'The Perfect Couple' Episode 6. Abby Winbury (Dakota Fanning), the pregnant wife of Thomas (Jack Reynor), is revealed to be Merritt’s killer, with her motive being money.

Abby was aware of Thomas's $2.5 million debt to Isabel Nallet (Isabelle Adjani). Thomas had planned to pay it off using his portion of a trust fund that he would be able to access once his youngest sibling turned 18. When Abby discovered that Thomas's father, Tag (Liev Schreiber) had impregnated Merritt, she realized that the trust fund would be locked for another 18 years. To access the money, she killed off Merritt and her unborn child drugging her and then drowning her.

The ending of 'The Perfect Couple' doesn't sit well with us

Dakota Fanning and Jack Reynor in 'The Perfect Couple' (@netflix/@seaciapavao)

'The Perfect Couple' Episode 6 reveals that Abby stole the pill from Thomas, who had originally taken it from Amelia's mother. Only Amelia's parents (Karen and Bruce) knew that the pill was barbiturates that could be used for euthanasia in case Karen's cancer reached a point where she couldn't take it anymore. Thomas had stolen it, mistakenly believing it was Oxy.

The entire concept of 'pill roulette' hinges on the uncertainty of which drug you're consuming. This raises a crucial question: how could Abby have known that the pill would knock Merritt out? The lack of clarity on this point leaves viewers questioning whether Abby acted purely on a gamble or if there’s an explanation we missed.

'The Perfect Couple' deserved a better reveal

Nicole Kidman in 'The Perfect Couple' (@netflix)

Although the finale clarifies Abby's motive for the murder, it remains unconvincing. The other suspects had far stronger reasons for killing Merritt. Tag had an extra-marital affair with Merritt. When Merritt found out about her pregnancy and told Tag, they had a heated argument over the matter. Tag was a strong suspect but he was able to prove his innocence.

Then there's Greer (Nicole Kidman), who also has strong motives. Not only was her husband cheating on her with Merritt, but Greer's reputation as a famous novelist was at stake as the popularity of her books came with the image of her and Tag having the perfect marriage.

Thomas had the same reasons as his wife while Isabel may also have been threatened knowing that she wouldn't get her money back if Merritt chose not to abort the baby. Abby desired to take control of the chaos Thomas had created that drove her to commit the crime. Nevertheless, it would have made more sense if we got an explanation of how she was sure that the pill she gave to Merritt would knock her down.

'The Perfect Couple' is now streaming on Netflix.