'Selling Sunset' Season 8: Why Jason comforting Nicole in Episode 4 is the creepiest thing you will see this year

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA: 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 boss Jason Oppenheim has always been supportive of his employees both professionally and personally, but this season, he went above and beyond. In Episode 4 of the latest season, Chrishell Stause reignited the feud with Nicole Young from the previous installment, leading to another dramatic confrontation.

The drama flared up once more in a group chat when Chrishell expressed her gratitude to her co-stars for their support after she was nominated for a GLAAD Award. While thanking everyone, Chrishell subtly took a jab at Nicole regarding her previous homophobic comment. The drama continued the next day when Nicole arrived at The Oppenheim Group's office and had a meltdown. Jason stepped in to comfort her, but his approach came off as awkward and unsettling. In addition to being a real estate mogul, Jason is known for his romantic relationships with employees, often seeming to seize any opportunity to be physically close to his co-workers. Jason gave Nicole a back hug to calm her down, but it came across as unsettling and creepy. His lack of maintaining appropriate boundaries between boss and employee made the scene cringe-worthy for viewers.

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 boss Jason Oppenheim should have set clear boundaries with his employees

Jason Oppenheim, the boss at The Oppenheim Group, should have upheld his professional reputation. He has a history of blurring boundaries with his employees, including engaging in romantic relationships with his co-workers. Nicole Young has always tried to maintain a professional relationship with Jason, and there has never been a personal dynamic between them.

However, Jason's recent interaction with Nicole raised concerns about his off-camera behavior. There should be a clear boundary between boss and employee, and Jason could have offered comfort with words while maintaining a respectful distance. The back hug was unnecessary.

'Selling Sunset' star Jason Oppenheim was biased towards his ex-girlfriend Chrishell Stause

'Selling Sunset' star Jason Oppenheim involved himself in the drama between Chrishell Stause and Nicole Young but struggled to maintain his moral high ground. As the boss of both Chrishell and Nicole, Jason should have allowed each employee to explain their side of the story if he chose to get involved in their drama.

Instead, Jason supported and defended his ex-girlfriend Chrishell while repeatedly pressuring Nicole to apologize. He appeared biased toward Chrishell and pressured Nicole to take accountability despite her previous apology.

Jason Oppenheim should have respected Nicole Young's request for 'space'

The drama in 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 Episode 4 escalated when Chrishell Stause's friends, including Jason Oppenheim, formed a group to attack Nicole Young. Nicole was not given a chance to explain herself, as no one was willing to listen.

Nicole had a dramatic meltdown and left the room, saying, "I need a minute." However, instead of giving her space, Jason followed her to the corner and hugged her. Jason's brother, Brett Oppenheim, was also present, urging Nicole to apologize to Chrishell. However, he respected Nicole's request for space and did not follow her.

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 is now available to stream on Netflix.