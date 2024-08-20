Who stars in 'The Perfect Couple'? A-listers pack Netflix show from the 'Queen of Beach Reads'

The show, adapted from the 'Queen of Beach Reads' beloved book, promises to bring the intricate web of characters to life with its talented lineup

LOS ANGELS, CALIFORNIA: 'The Perfect Couple', a sultry and suspenseful Netflix series based on Elin Hilderbrand's bestselling novel, is set on the panoramic island of Nantucket. The show, adapted from the 'Queen of Beach Reads' beloved book, promises to bring the intricate web of characters to life with its talented lineup.

This juicy and addictive series promises to explore the complexities of love, power, and the secrets that bind us, but before that, here's a rundown of everything we know about the cast so far.

Nicole Kidman as Greer Garrison Winbury

Nicole Kidman, a highly acclaimed Australian actress, takes on the complex role of Greer Garrison Winbury, the matriarch of the seemingly perfect couple, in Netflix's adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand's novel.

With a career spanning over three decades, Kidman has established herself as a versatile and talented actress, known for her captivating performances in films like 'To Die For', 'Moulin Rouge!', and 'Big Little Lies'.

In 'The Perfect Couple', Kidman brings her signature depth and nuance to the character of Greer, a woman whose polished exterior hides secrets, lies, and scandals.

As Greer, Kidman skillfully portrays the intricate web of relationships and the dark truths that bind them, showcasing her impressive range and cementing her status as one of Hollywood's most respected actresses.

Liev Schreiber as Tag Winbury

Liev Schreiber plays the role of Tag, the charismatic and complex patriarch of the seemingly perfect couple, in Netflix's 'The Perfect Couple'. As Tag, he brings depth and nuance to the character, hiding secrets and lies beneath his polished exterior. Liev Schreiber is a talented American actor, born on October 4, 1967, in San Francisco, California.

With a career spanning over two decades, he has established himself as a versatile and accomplished actor, known for his captivating performances in films like 'Spotlight', 'The Manchurian Candidate', and 'Ray Donovan'.

Schreiber has received numerous award nominations for his work, solidifying his position as one of Hollywood's most respected actors.

Dakota Fanning as Abby Winbury

Dakota Fanning plays the role of Greer's sister, a mysterious and alluring figure, in Netflix's 'The Perfect Couple'.

Fanning is a talented American actress, born on February 23, 1994, in Conyers, Georgia. With a career spanning over two decades, she has established herself as a versatile and accomplished actress, known for her captivating performances in films like 'I Am Sam', 'War of the Worlds', and 'Twilight'.

Eve Hewson as Amelia Sacks

Eve Hewson plays the role of Amelia Sacks in Netflix's 'The Perfect Couple', bringing her unique talent to the series. Eve Hewson is a talented Irish actress, born on July 7, 1991, in Dublin, Ireland.

She is the daughter of U2's lead singer Bono and activist Ali Hewson. Hewson has appeared in films like 'This Must Be the Place' and 'Bridge of Spies', as well as starring in the TV series 'The Knick'.

Meghann Fahy as Merritt Monaco

Meghann Fahy plays the role of Merritt, a complex and intriguing character, in Netflix's 'The Perfect Couple'. Meghann Fahy is a talented American actress, born on April 16, 1990, in Longmeadow, Massachusetts.

She is known for her captivating performances in TV series like 'The Bold Type' and 'Suits'. Fahy has also appeared in films like 'Miss Sloane' and 'Valentine's Day'.

How to stream 'The Perfect Couple'?

Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber in a still from 'The Perfect Couple' (@netflix)

'The Perfect Couple' will be available to stream on Netflix from Thursday, September 5.

Netflix offers a range of packages depending on your budget, so to watch the show on the streaming service, you must have an exclusive subscription.

A monthly subscription of $6.99 is required for the Standard Plan with advertising, which offers full HD (1080p) streaming.

Without ads, the Standard Plan runs $15.49 per month and lets one account be used on two screens simultaneously while streaming in 1080p/full HD quality.

Users of the $22.99/month Premium Plan can watch material in Dolby Atmos and HDR on up to four simultaneous 4K Ultra HD TVs.

'The Perfect Couple' trailer