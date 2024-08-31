Who is Tina Grimm? 'Outlast' Season 2 star rises above health struggles for thrilling adventures

'Outlast' Season 2 star Tina Grimm describes herself as an adventurer, with her greatest talent being her ability to track animals

SIMI VALLEY, CALIFORNIA: On Wednesday, September 4, 'Outlast' Season 2 will premiere, introducing a fresh group of daring individuals ready to tackle the harsh Alaskan wilderness. Among them is Tina Grimm, who is set to showcase her top skills: exceptional navigation and keen tracking abilities for both large and small creatures.

She can build a sturdy shelter and is skilled at starting fires. Additionally, she has an exceptional understanding of weather cycles, wild foods, and food storage.

'Outlast' Season 2 star Tina Grimm left college in 2002 to pursue a career in modeling (Instagram/@tinagrimm)

Tina Grimm's animal-tracking skill is a big bonus for the 'Outlast' Season 2 crew

Tracking animals is Tina's greatest talent, and she describes herself as an adventure addict. The Simi Valley, California resident knows the best methods for preserving food based on weather conditions. Tina's navigational abilities will make her an invaluable member of the 'Outlast' team. The reality star, who describes herself as a "complete nerd," will be fascinating to watch as her team's navigation skills are tested against the competition.

'Outlast' Season 2 star Tina Grimm also made a cameo as an NYC pedestrian in 'The Avengers' (Instagram/@tinagrimm)

What does 'Outlast' Season 2 star Tina Grimm do for work?

When she's not in the woods, Tina pursues professional modeling and shares her photos on social media. Her passion for the arts has been longstanding; as a child, she gained notoriety for organizing neighborhood fashion shows and performing one-act plays for stuffed animals as the audience. She has always enjoyed finding creative ways to entertain her friends and family, letting her imagination run wild.

Tina was also artistically inclined, earning the nickname "doodler" at school for her habit of sketching on homework and book covers. After graduating with honors, she received a scholarship to study cinema and animation at Columbus College of Art and Design.

During her third semester, Tina realized something was missing and recognized she hadn't fully embraced her entertaining side. She left college in 2002 to pursue a career in modeling, eventually being represented by several agencies in Ohio and Chicago.

In 2009, Tina made her feature film debut as the lead in the indie film 'Never Escape'. Her remarkable performance quickly established her as a prominent name in the Cleveland film industry and led to high demand for roles in other features, shorts, ads, and music videos.

Tina also appeared in the 2009 Cleveland Plain Dealer 30-Second Horror Film Contest-winning film, Killerdate.com. Her role in the Cleveland 48-Hour Film Festival short Detour earned her the Best Supporting Actress award in 2012.

Shortly after winning the Best Supporting Actress award, Tina was cast as the female lead in the upcoming film 'Joe's War', which also stars Ed Asner and Armand Assante. In early 2013, Tina appeared in the 'Believe' music video by Buffalo, Indiana rock group 'City Under Siege', which was broadcast on MTVu and the Fuse network. She also made a cameo as an NYC pedestrian in 'The Avengers' and worked as a stand-in and picture double for 'Captain Marvel'.

'Outlast' Season 2 star Tina Grimm made her feature film debut as the lead in the indie film 'Never Escape' in 2009 (Instagram/@tinagrimm)

'Outlast' Season 2 star Tina Grimm overcame medical issues to explore her adventurous side

Tina was born Christina Marie Grimm in Cleveland, Ohio, and faced several medical challenges from birth, including severe hip dysplasia that required her to wear a brace for the first two years of her life. Doctors initially believed she would never walk properly, but Tina’s determination and resilience allowed her to overcome every obstacle placed before her.

Thanks to her unwavering determination and dedication, Tina fully recovered and is now a passionate runner who graces the catwalk at numerous fashion events. She is also an accomplished outdoorswoman, frequently exploring the woods whenever she can.

'Outlast' Season 2 star Tina Grimm was born Christina Marie Grimm in Cleveland, Ohio (Instagram/@tinagrimm)

Watch Tina Grimm survive the Alaskan Wilderness when 'Outlast' Season 2 debuts on Netflix on September 4