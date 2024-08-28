Who was Benjamin Foster? Netflix’s ’Worst Ex Ever’ exposes violent criminal who abused and tortured many women

Benjamin Foster who was seen in Netflix’s ’Worst Ex Ever’ left multiple women with life-changing injuries

Warning: This article contains a recollection of crime and can be triggering to some, readers’ discretion advised.

GRANTS PASS, OREGON: Netflix has released a new docu-series titled 'Worst Ex Ever,' which serves as a follow-up to 'Worst Roommate Ever'. This series explores the darker aspects of relationships, with the inaugural episode titled 'Dating The Devil’.

It features testimonies from women who were victims of Benjamin Foster, a violent criminal known for abusing many of his partners, leaving a couple of them with life-altering injuries. His abusive behavior, which spanned over a decade, is now coming to light in this series.

The first episode shared accounts from several of Foster's former girlfriends, who describe similar patterns in his behavior. One of these women, Amber, dated him for two years before moving in with him, at which point she discovered his violent tendencies.

Similar to Amber, Jaimee initially had no worries about Benjamin during the early phases of their relationship. However, as time went on, he grew more possessive and ultimately began to control her every action.

The situation quickly deteriorated, leading to Jaimee being held captive by Benjamin for 16 days. In a desperate bid for freedom, she persuaded him to take her grocery shopping and seized the opportunity to jump from the car en route to the store, managing to escape with her life.

In 2022, Benjamin took Justine Siemens hostage in her own residence. Over the following days, he subjected her to severe torture, insisting it was punishment for revealing his violent history to her employer. He ultimately left her in a near-fatal state, intending to escape law enforcement.

Amber, who was previously in a relationship with Benjamin Foster, discussed the abuse she experienced in 'Worst Ex Ever' (@netflix)

'Worst Ex Ever' star Benjamin Foster had a violent criminal record

The first episode of Netflix's docu-series titled 'Worst Ex Ever’, called 'Dating the Devil', opened with Justine's friend, Angie Milner, finding her severely injured at home, while Benjamin was seen escaping the location.

Before addressing Justine's situation, the show highlighted the experiences of several women in Las Vegas who were victimized by Foster. According to 'Worst Ex Ever', the Clark County District Attorney merged their cases.

Despite facing five felony charges, Benjamin accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to one felony and a misdemeanor battery. He received a sentence of one to two and a half years in prison, but was released by October 2021 due to time already served.

'Worst Ex Ever' star Benjamin Foster had a violent criminal record (@netflix)

What happened to Justine Siemens?

In the docuseries 'Worst Ex Ever’, Justine recounted her experience of casually spending time with Benjamin, who had been released from custody about a year prior, starting in late 2022. After Justine discovered his criminal background, Justine reported it, leading to his termination.

In retaliation, Benjamin kidnapped her for several days, during which she endured severe abuse that she described as torture, resulting in traumatic brain damage and the need to relearn how to walk.

Justine expressed disbelief that such a horrific event could happen to her, stating, "I would never have guessed this would happen to me. Never in a million years. You don’t wake up thinking, ‘Oh, someone’s going to try and kill me today.’"

Angie further added, " I do believe Benjamin Foster is evil."

In response to Justine's situation, the local community organized a benefit event featuring music and a silent auction, and a GoFundMe campaign raised over $20,000 for her support. A friend and co-worker noted the community's strong support for Justine, emphasizing their commitment to helping her.

A year and a half after her horrific ordeal, 'Worst Exes Ever' showed Justine back at work, working as a bartender.

Talking about her friend's recovery, Angie said, "I should have known better. She's the strongest, most talented person I've ever met."

Justine Siemens got Benjamin Foster fired from his job (@netflix)

Where is Benjamin Foster now?

Benjamin Foster passed away in February 2023, allegedly from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, following a confrontation with law enforcement, according to CBS News. After Benjamin's passing, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department chose not to provide any comments regarding the abuser.

Although Benjamin is no longer able to inflict physical harm on his former partners, his victims are still struggling to piece their lives back together. This is the case for Justine, who sustained a traumatic brain injury as a result of her experience with Benjamin.

Benjamin Foster died in February 2023 (Netflix)

'Worst Ex Ever' is streaming now on Netflix