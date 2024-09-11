'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Part 1 Recap: Catch up on all the plot twists before Part 2 drops

Contains spoilers and speculations for 'Emily in the Paris'

PARIS, FRANCE: In the dazzling world of Emily Cooper (Lily Collins), things typically don't go as predicted and 'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Part 1 is testimony to this statement. While we are still enjoying the aftertaste of Part 1 of Season 4, let's not overlook the unexpected curveballs Part 1 throws at us.

From a surprise revelation to relationships breaking apart, Part 1 of Season 4 was filled with unexpected twists and turns, which makes the wait for Part 2 all the tougher, So, as the release date for Part 2 of Season 4 of 'Emily in Paris' inches closer, let's recap significant plot points that occurred in Part 1.

Whom did Emily Cooper finally choose in 'Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 1?

Emily eventually decides between Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) and her choice thrilled many fans of 'Emily in Paris.' After the Season 3 finale fiasco, Emily and Gabriel's closeness grows in Part 1 of Season 4. In the last episode, Gabriel surprises Emily with a romantic dinner at a high-end restaurant.

The couple spends the evening with Gabriel's buddies, who debate his prospects for a Michelin star. Gabriel professes his feelings for Emily, and she reciprocates it as well. While fans were in for a ride, I believe their enjoyment will not last long, as revealed by the trailer for Part 2 of Season 4, where Emily and Gabriel will face difficulty in their relationship.

Did Camille lie about her pregnancy in 'Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 1?

What can we say about Camille (Camille Razat), the woman who had practically everything she desired in Part 1 of 'Emily in Paris' Season 4, but ended up with nothing after the show? It turns out that Camille's relationship with Sofia is strained when arguments develop, prompting Sofia Sideris (Melia Kreiling) to doubt Camille's dedication towards her. Sofia, frustrated, returns to Athens, leaving Camille devastated but urging her to accompany her.

However, things take a turn for the worse when Camille realizes she was never pregnant. Now, we can assume she was unaware and Camille deserves the benefit of the doubt but she still withholds the news from Gabriel, who is thrilled to have his own child. I'm sure Camille isn't going to reveal the truth anytime soon, and she will undoubtedly attempt to sever Emily and Gabriel's relationship in Part 2.

What bold move does Slyvie make in 'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Part 1?

In 'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Part 1, we finally learn the awful truth about Louis de Leon (Pierre Deny) that Sylvie Grateau (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) had been keeping to herself. It turns out that Louis is a sex offender who sexually harassed many of his younger employees, including Sylvie. The ever-chic Sylvie finally lets the world know about the shrewd nature of Louis.

However, Sylvie's actions had serious consequences, primarily for her Agence Grateau, which lost several significant clients, and for her husband Laurent (Arnaud Binard), who lost an investment when Louis withdrew. However, one thing is certain, Sylvie is not going to give up, and with her team with her, she will be back on her feet in no time. Although I'm still skeptical about the damage Kadiance skin care may bring.

What's going on with Mindy Chen's Eurovision in 'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Part 1?

Things are also not going in favor of Emily's best friend Mindy Chen (Ashley Park), who in the past season was delighted to find that she was invited to Eurovision with her band but this season her dreams struck a wall as they must self-fund the performance’s theatrical features. Just like a self-made girl, Mindy refrains from seeking her boyfriend Nicolas de Léon (Paul Forman) for monetary aid and instead sells one of his gifted dress to make money.

Additionally, her relationship with Nicolas hits a rocky patch in the latest season, triggered by sexual harassment accusations against Nicolas's father, Louis, prompting the man to confront the problem and take over his father's firm. Although the relationship as of now is repaired, you can anticipate plenty of drama between the two in the second part, as the oozing chemistry between Mindy and her ex Benoit (Kevin Dias) is too apparent to overlook.

How to stream 'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Part 1?

