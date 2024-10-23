Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber's chemistry heats up as 'DWTS' judges fuel 'showmance' fire

'DWTS' judges continue to lavish Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber with affectionate praise, despite an obvious misstep in their routine

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 33 is heating up, with showmances stealing the spotlight. Among the most talked-about duos this season are Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber, whose chemistry both on and off the dance floor has fans buzzing. During this week's Disney night, the pair performed a mesmerizing Rumba to 'Kiss the Girl' from 'The Little Mermaid'. Their fluid movements and undeniable connection only intensified rumors of a budding romance.

The romance speculation seems to be working in favor of the charming pair, as audiences eagerly tune in each week for a closer glimpse of their connection. However, there’s growing suspicion that ABC might be leveraging Jenn and Sasha’s dynamic to boost ratings. Over time, 'DWTS' seems to have lost some of its spark, leading the network to lean heavily into this showmance to keep the audience engaged, albeit for all the wrong reasons. It appears even the judges are playing into the narrative, showering the couple with sweet, mushy comments despite a noticeable mistake during their routine. Judge Derek Hough noted that Jenn has been improving each week but mentioned she still needs to work on her fluidity through the rib cage. Bruno Tonioli praised the routine for its soft, romantic, and sophisticated style. However, Jenn stumbled on an overhead turn and lost balance. Meanwhile, Carrie Ann Inaba declared it Jenn’s best performance to date, complimenting her progress in mastering the technique. They received a solid 24 score from the judges.

ABC judges may have previously underscored 'DWTS' star Jenn Sasha's performances

In the early weeks of 'Dancing With The Stars', it seems the ABC judges may have underscored Jenn and Sasha's performances. The duo first performed a Cha Cha to Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers.' Their routine showcased both strong chemistry and impressive technique. However, despite delivering a solid performance, they only received a score of 19.

Their second performance met a similar fate. On Oscars Night, Jenn and Sasha danced the tango to 'A Little Party Never Killed Nobody' from 'The Great Gatsby'. Despite delivering a spectacular routine, they once again received a score of 19. Considering the complexity of their dance, especially with Jenn's lack of prior experience, the scores felt a bit harsh.

Are 'DWTS’ stars Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber Dating?

Despite the rumors swirling, neither Jenn nor Sasha have confirmed their relationship. When asked about the speculation, the 'DWTS' contestants avoided a direct response, simply saying that they enjoy spending time together. However, a TikTok video from September 22 added more fuel to the fire.

In the clip, the dancers are on a McDonald’s run when Sasha is heard asking Jenn for her ice cream cone, saying, “Babe, can I have some?” Jenn playfully responds, “No!” Sasha’s use of the word “babe” may have further intensified the rumors of a possible romance.

Who was Jenn Tran dating before her rumored connection with Sasha Farber?

Before her rumored romance with Sasha, Jenn was engaged to Devin Strader during her time on 'The Bachelorette'. However, Devin broke up with her after filming ended, leaving Jenn heartbroken. She was later linked to another Bachelorette star, Jonathan Johnson, who was spotted cheering for her in the crowd during the 'DWTS' season premiere. As for Sasha, he was previously romantically involved with fellow 'Dancing With the Stars' pro Emma Slater. The two filed for divorce in February 2023.

'Dancing With The Stars' Season 33 airs every Tuesday at 8 pm ET only on ABC.