Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko dating rumors catch fire after sizzling video surfaces

'DWTS' star Brooks Nader recently posted an adorable video of herself and Gleb Savchenko slow dancing on her TikTok page

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Love is in the air for Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko! The duo has kept the romance rumors alive after their elimination from the ABC dance show 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 33. Recently, Brooks posted an adorable video of herself and Gleb slow dancing on her TikTok page. In the black and white clip shared by Brooks, she and her dancing partner Gleb can be giggling, smiling, and hugging each other while showcasing their dance moves.

After the duo's eviction from 'DWTS', Us Weekly shared an update on Brooks and Gleb's blossoming romance. “Brooks and Gleb plan on seeing each other post-DWTS, they’re still having fun together,” an insider told the media outlet. The source added, "They will still be spending time together not rehearsing and are excited to be living life without having such a rigorous rehearsal schedule.” It looks like Brooks and Gleb are now diving into a real-life romance. We have to say, they make a charming couple!

'DWTS' Season 33 stars Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko shared a dance on TikTok (Instagram/@brooksnader)

'DWTS' pro Gleb Savchenko shares his true feelings for Brooks Nader

For those of you unversed, Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko were eliminated during the Dedication Night episode of the popular dance competition, which aired on Tuesday, October 15, 2024. During their final performance, they showcased a salsa routine to J Balvin and Willy William’s 'Mi Gente.' Brooks's three sisters Mary Holland, Grace Ann, and Sarah Jane also made a guest appearance during the pair's last act.

After their performance, Brooks and Gleb scored 32 out of 40. Following their eviction, Brooks reflected on her experience on 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 33 and said, “It’s been amazing and we had so much fun." Shortly after their elimination, Gleb expressed his heartfelt emotions about leaving the show. He praised his partner, Brooks, saying, "I want to thank you for an amazing season, it was so unexpected. I had a blast working with you. You are super talented and I love you.”

'DWTS' Season 33 stars Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko were eliminated during the Dedication Night episode (@abc)

'DWTS' star Brooks Nader was previously married to Billy Haire

Before striking a romance with 'DWTS' dancing pro Gleb Savchenko, Brooks Nader was married to Billy Haire. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model tied the knot with Billy in December 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana, surrounded by 330 guests.

However, their marriage was short-lived. The couple began the divorce process earlier this year in May. Various media outlets reported that Brooks and Billy decided to end their relationship after four years of marriage.

'DWTS' star Brooks Nader was previously married to Billy Haire (@abc)

Is 'DWTS' star Gleb Savchenko married?

Gleb Savchenko, who has been working as a professional dancer on 'Dancing With The Stars' since Season 12 of the show, is divorced. He was previously hitched to fellow dancer Elena Samodanova. The pair walked down the aisle in 2006.

Gleb and Elena decided to part ways in 2020 after 14 years of marriage, announcing their split on social media. Their divorce was finalized in October 2021. The former couple shares two daughters, Olivia and Zlata.