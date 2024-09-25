'DWTS' Season 33: Jenn Tran's 'mischievous little kitten' can't change the outcome of her performance

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 33 pro Sasha Farber and his partner Jenn Tran performed a Tango to 'A Little Party Never Killed Nobody (All We Got)' by Fergie, Q-Tip, and GoonRock. Despite Jenn’s efforts to salvage the performance, their choreography fell short and felt disorganized.

Sasha unexpectedly added a random flip during the performance, which felt out of place for a Tango. Their music strayed significantly from the traditional Tango rhythm to make matters even more unusual, and it was clear that Sasha was breaking the hold. Sasha has significant room for improvement, and the disastrous choreography from Oscars Night should warrant his elimination. In contrast, Jenn did her best to salvage the performance. She even remembered the elbows and focused on her posture which was the focal point of criticism last week. Additionally, Jenn continued to dance in sync with the song, impressively keeping time even without music due to the technical sound issue.

Sasha Farber and Jenn Tran received 19 for their messy performance

'DWTS' Season 33 partners Sasha Farber and Jenn Tran received constructive criticism from the ABC show judges. Carrie Ann Inaba noted that Jenn was a pleasant surprise and handled the music issue remarkably well. Meanwhile, Derek Hough felt that Jenn truly owned the stage, though he advised her to pay attention to her shoulders.

However, Bruno Tonioli likened her performance to a "sassy, glossy, mischievous little kitten." The duo received scores of 6 from Carrie Ann and Derek, while Bruno awarded them a 7, resulting in a total of 19 out of 30, which was the same score they received last week.

Are 'DWTS' Season 33 partners Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber dating?

'DWTS' Season 33 stars Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber have recently sparked dating rumors, allegedly dropping a hint in their TikTok video. Jenn has recently faced heartbreak in 'The Bachelorette' after her ex-fiance, Devin Strader, dumped her after winning the show. Interestingly, Sasha has also been dealing with a recent break-up which fueled hopes of his potential romance with Jenn.

In the latest TikTok video, Sasha and Jenn recorded themselves at a McDonald's drive-thru, and the dance pro called his partner with an affectionate nickname. Jenn was enjoying a vanilla ice cream cone when Sasha asked, "Babe, can I have some?" Sasha's nickname for Jenn left fans hoping this could be the start of a showmance.

