'The Bachelorette' caught in huge scandal after Devin Strader's dark past revealed

The disturbing news has sparked widespread outrage, with fans and critics calling for greater accountability from the show's producers

Warning: Graphic content, this article contains mentions of sexual assault and abuse, and can be triggering to some, readers’s discretion advised

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'The Bachelorette' franchise is facing intense backlash following bombshell revelations about its latest winner, Devin Strader, who swept leading lady Jenn Tran off her feet on the show. However, Strader's charming on-screen persona has been shattered by reports uncovering a troubling criminal history, including a 2017 restraining order filed by an ex-girlfriend and prior criminal charges.

This disturbing news has ignited widespread outrage, with fans and critics demanding greater accountability from the show's producers and calling for more rigorous background checks to ensure contestant safety, amid growing questions about the vetting process that allowed Strader to participate.

Did 'The Bachelorette' miss red flags in Devin Strader’s troubled history?

'The Bachelorette' Season 21 star Devin Strader is a business owner (Instagram/@devin.strader)

Devin Strader, 28, who won 'The Bachelorette' by capturing the heart of lead Jenn Tran, is facing heavy criticism after reports emerged revealing a 2017 arrest for burglarizing his ex-girlfriend’s home in Louisiana. Legal documents show his former partner filed a restraining order against him just days later, accusing Strader of harassment, spitting on her, putting her in a chokehold, and setting fire to the restraining order outside her house, as reported by Daily Mail. Strader later pleaded guilty to criminal trespass and property damage, receiving one year of unsupervised probation. The revelation has sparked outrage on social media, with many questioning how someone with such a history was allowed on the show. A viral TikTok user expressed frustration, stating, "This should have been disqualifying for Devin to be on the show," while calling for 'The Bachelorette' to improve its vetting process and ensure the safety of its leads.

Is 'The Bachelorette' facing a crisis over Devin Strader's controversial casting?

Devin Strader dumped Jenn Tran right after winning Season 21 of 'The Bachelorette' (@abc)

The scandal involving Devin Strader has sparked widespread debate about 'The Bachelorette's casting process, with fans questioning how someone with a criminal record could have been selected for a national TV show. Concerns about the safety and well-being of the show’s stars have intensified, especially after Strader’s turbulent relationship with Jenn Tran ended abruptly, just after the finale.

Tran, expressed her shock at Strader breaking off their engagement over the phone, accusing him of disrespecting their relationship, as reported by People. In response to the backlash, 'The Bachelorette' producers defended their background checks, they said, “We take the safety of our contestants very seriously... This protective order did not surface in our searches,” as reported by Entertainment Weekly. Despite this defense, many are calling for more rigorous screening measures to protect future contestants, as the show grapples with the fallout from one of its most controversial scandals.