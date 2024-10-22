Why Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach's 'DWTS' journey mirrors past controversies

Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach's 'DWTS' journey bears a resemblance to that of Season 32 contestants Adrian Peterson and Britt Stewart

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Dancing With The Stars' contestants Dwight Howard and his partner Daniella Karagach have been delivering outstanding performances week after week. Last week, they captivated the judges with a Rumba to 'Shoot for the Stars,' winning over a growing fanbase eager to see them claim this season’s prestigious title. However, while the duo has showcased impressive talent and fulfills all the criteria for a potential 'DWTS' winner, Dwight's past may loom over their future.

In July 2023, Stephen Harper filed a lawsuit against NBA star Dwight Howard, alleging sexual assault and battery. After a year-long process, the civil lawsuit was dismissed with prejudice in August 2024, preventing Stephen from refiling any claims based on those allegations. That's not all; Dwight also faced criticism for hitting his 6-year-old son, Braylon, with a belt. He admitted to the abuse, stating that he didn’t realize it was wrong because he was raised that way by his father. Given such a history of serious controversies, Daniella seems to be focused on damage control. She frequently praises Dwight and highlights his work ethic, despite rumors suggesting that he can be quite lazy. Considering Daniella's impressive track record on the show, especially her stellar performance with American rapper Nelly, it appears her fans and dedication may be helping to shield Dwight from elimination.

'Dancing With The Stars' dancers riddled with similar controversies

Surprisingly, there have been several 'DWTS' contestants with similar controversies in the past. In Season 32, former NFL player Adrian Peterson participated in the show despite facing charges of reckless or negligent injury to a child after using a wooden implement to discipline his 4-year-old son. He also admitted to disciplining his son with a belt, which led to a year-long suspension from the NFL. Paired with Britt Stewart, many believed they were a winning couple, much like Dwight and Daniella. However, they were ultimately voted off and even boycotted after Adrian's child abuse charges resurfaced. Dwight and Daniella may face a similar fate.

Daniella Karagach's stellar track record on 'DWTS'

'Dancing With The Stars' pro Daniella Karagach is a 31-year-old Brooklyn native. Her journey began in Season 28 when she was paired with a non-celebrity dancer. By Season 29, she danced her way to near-victory alongside rapper Nelly. In Season 30, Daniella took a significant step forward by teaming up with another NBA star, Iman Shumpert. Together, they solidified her legacy by winning the Mirrorball Trophy, making Shumpert the first former NBA player to win the show. An Emmy-nominated choreographer, Daniella is known for transforming athletes into skilled dancers. She is also a seven-time U.S. 10-Dance and Latin Champion.

All about Dwight Howard's alleged sexual assault and battery case

Dwight Howard's sexual assault lawsuit arose from a July 2021 encounter at his Georgia home, where Stephen Harper accused him of sexual assault. Harper's complaint, filed in July 2023, also alleged "intentional infliction of emotional distress" and false imprisonment. In response, Dwight denied the allegations, stating in an October filing that he and Harper had engaged in "consensual sexual activity."

His lawyers argued that the situation was simply a case of unrequited love, claiming Dwight lost interest in Stephen after "one consensual evening together." However, Stephen's lawyers denied these claims. Ultimately, in August 2024, Stephen dismissed all allegations against Dwight. Justin Bailey, one of Howard's attorneys, told ESPN that no money was paid to Harper in exchange for dropping the suit.