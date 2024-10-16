Jenn Tran gives world's biggest star a shout out for teaching her an important lesson

'DWTS' Season 33 star Jenn Tran credited her understanding of vulnerability to mega superstar Taylor Swift

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Former Bachelorette Jenn Tran is in her Swiftie era! In the recent episode of 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 33, Jenn dedicated her dance performance to one of the biggest superstars in the music industry. Jenn and her partner, Sasha Farber, concluded the Tuesday, October 15 episode with a beautiful tribute to the 14-time Grammy-winning singer Taylor Swift. The duo performed a Foxtrot routine to Taylor's hit song 'The Archer.'

During one of the rehearsals for the 'Dedication Night' episode, Jenn told Sasha that Taylor's music helped her escape during her toughest times. "Her music transported me to a different place when I was at my lowest of lows," she said. Reflecting on her childhood, the reality TV star shared that her parents had a tumultuous relationship. "I remember walking home from school and seeing, like, cop cars in my driveway and feeling scared and alone," she further added. Jenn learned from Taylor that embracing vulnerability and being true to oneself is a strength, not a weakness. "There's so much strength in being vulnerable and allowing other people to see you for who you really are," she continued.

'DWTS' star Jenn Tran pays a tribute to pop star Taylor Swift (Instagram/@dancingwiththestars)

'DWTS' star Jenn Tran's tribute to Taylor Swift impresses judges

Jenn Tran and her dance partner, Sasha Farber, delivered a captivating performance to Taylor's track 'The Archer,' winning over the hearts of both the judges and the fans. After their act, judge Bruno Tonioli said, "She was moving about like a swift in the air."

On the other hand, Mark Ballas who served as a guest judge on the latest episode of the ABC dance show, had nothing but good things to say about Jenn and her dance moves. "You're improving every week. Keep it going," he said. Following her dance performance, Jenn earned a score of 32 out of 40.

'DWTS' star Jenn Tran stuns judges with her performance (Instagram/@dancingwiththestars)

'DWTS' star Jenn Tran grew up listening to Taylor Swift's music

Before her performance on 'DWTS' Season 33, Jenn Tran took to her Instagram page and shared her thoughts on her tribute to Taylor Swift. In a video posted on her account, she expressed that the pop star has played a pivotal role in her life.

"Hi guys I just wanted to come here really quick and talk about tomorrow's dance. I am dancing to The Archer by Taylor Swift and I'm dedicating the week to Taylor Swift. I'm dedicating the dance to Taylor because she has truly has gotten me through so much. She was one of the first CDs I ever bought as a kid and I grew up listening to her music," she said.

Speaking of her song choice, Jenn explained, "This song specifically talks so much about insecurities or flaws, feeling unlovable, feeling worthless, feeling like nobody is going to stay in your life. There have been countless times in my life where I have felt that where you feel like you were at rock bottom. This song really transports me back to those moments that I have in my life and still do and still have to overcome." "My hope is that with this dance anyone who's going through a tough time can look at it and feel the emotion and know that they are not alone in this feeling," she continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenn (@jenntran)

