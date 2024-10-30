It would be a travesty if Chock Chapple wins 'The Golden Bachelorette', because love is clearly not on his agenda

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: As 'The Golden Bachelorette' approaches its finale, it appears Joan Vassos may have already made her choice. Rumors circulate that Pascal Ibgui plans to leave during hometown week, citing a lack of romantic connection with Joan, and his decision reflects his authenticity and gentlemanly nature. This leaves Joan with Jordan Heller, Guy Gansert, and Chock Chapple, with Chock clearly holding a stronger position among the three.

At first glance, Chock seems to be a green flag, radiating kindness and confidence as he takes charge in the competition. However, as the weeks progress, a different side of Chock emerges, revealing hints of manipulation and possessiveness. It appears that he uses his tragic past experiences to garner sympathy votes rather than building a genuine connection with Joan. Yet, this tactic seems to be working, as Joan often appears swayed by his actions.

One notable instance of Chock's subtle manipulation was when Joan attended his late mother's memorial service, where he received considerable praise from others in her presence. Moreover, throughout the season, Chock expresses jealousy towards other suitors taking Joan on dates, appearing more focused on sabotaging their chances than on developing his relationship with her. Even during their first date, he prioritized sharing his own story over getting to know Joan better.

His behavior suggests a pattern of love bombing, where he actively tries to impress her to stand out among the competition. This raises concerns that Chock’s primary motivation might not be love, but rather his desire to win the title of 'The Golden Bachelorette'.

Chock Chapple and Joan Vassos display awkward body language during their bowling date

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Joan and Chock had a rocky start to their journey. During their group bowling date, Chock seemed overly comfortable with her, asking intimate questions like which side of the bed she sleeps on which is quite inappropriate for a couple that hasn’t even shared a bed yet. To make matters worse, he posed this question in front of the other suitors, crossing boundaries of privacy. As the date progressed, Joan was visibly distancing herself from Chock, though she may have hesitated to get up to avoid embarrassing him.

Chock Chapple might not be over his late fiancée

Chock's past significantly impacts both his life and his journey on 'The Golden Bachelorette'. His tragic history includes the loss of his fiancée, Katherine Elizabeth White Goree, who died of brain cancer in January 2022. While he presents himself as a knight in shining armor for Joan, it raises concerns about whether he is truly ready for a new relationship, especially if he is still in love with his late fiancée. Despite his claims of moving on, the tragedy occurred only two years ago, suggesting that Chock may still be in mourning. While he may be a great guy, the timing may not be right for Joan and Chock to pursue a serious relationship.

Rumors swirl that Chock Chapple and Joan Vassos are not yet engaged

According to Reality Steve, Chock and Joan do end up together by the conclusion of 'The Golden Bachelorette'. However, they are not engaged yet. While this is merely a claim, their alleged lack of engagement despite a strong chemistry on the show suggests a hesitance from both sides. It appears they are taking their time, especially with rumors circulating about Chock not fully moving on from his late fiancée. Joan might also be cautious, wanting to explore all her options before making such a significant commitment.

